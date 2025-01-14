Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market Set to Reach USD 1 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 2.3% | FMI

Veterinary Injectable Devices Market Regional Analysis of Veterinary Injectable Devices Market

veterinary injectable devices is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in pet healthcare, increasing livestock needs, and demand for precision treatment.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global veterinary injectable devices market is poised for significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2022 to 2032. According to recent market analysis, the market, valued at USD 856.2 million in 2022, is expected to surpass USD 1 billion by the end of 2032.This robust growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of various diseases among animals and an increase in healthcare spending for companion animals. As pets become integral members of households worldwide, there is a growing demand for advanced veterinary care solutions.The increasing importance of precise, targeted treatments is fueling the adoption of innovative veterinary injectable devices.Veterinary injectable devices play a vital role in ensuring the health and well-being of animals. These devices enable the effective delivery of treatments, making them essential tools for veterinary practitioners globally. Their ability to deliver accurate dosages for a range of conditions ensures better health outcomes and more efficient care for animals.With pet ownership on the rise and animal health gaining more attention, stakeholders in the veterinary healthcare sector are prioritizing investment in cutting-edge injectable devices. These technologies are crucial in improving treatment efficacy and streamlining veterinary processes, which is contributing to the growth momentum of the market.As the veterinary injectable devices market continues to expand, it reflects the evolving landscape of animal healthcare. The market’s growth signifies the increasing importance of advanced medical technologies in meeting the needs of veterinary professionals and pet owners, paving the way for continued innovations in the industry.The demand for veterinary injectable devices is on the rise due to several key factors driving growth in the market:• Prevention and Treatment of Diseases: With animals playing a crucial role in human environments, there's a growing emphasis on keeping them healthy to prevent the spread of diseases to humans. Injectable drugs offer a reliable and effective means of administering medication to animals, aiding in disease prevention and treatment.• Efficient Administration: Compared to oral medication, injections offer a more straightforward and efficient route of drug administration. This ease of use has contributed to the positive trends observed in the veterinary injectable devices market.• Rapid Action: Veterinary professionals often prefer injectable devices due to the rapid action they offer. This is particularly beneficial in cases where quick treatment is necessary to address acute conditions or emergencies.• Advancements in Medication Innovations: Ongoing advancements in animal medication, including treatments for rare diseases, are creating significant opportunities for the veterinary injectable devices market. These innovations drive the demand for specialized injectable devices tailored to the specific needs of various animal species.• Increasing Prevalence of Animal Diseases: The rising prevalence of various diseases among animals is a significant driver of market growth. As disease incidence increases, there's a greater need for effective treatment options, spurring demand for veterinary injectable devices.• Growing Healthcare Expenditure on Animals: Farmers and pet owners are increasingly investing in the healthcare of their animals, driving up healthcare expenditure in the animal healthcare sector. This increased spending contributes to the growth of the veterinary injectable devices market, as veterinarians have access to more resources for medication and treatment.Overall, the combination of these factors is expected to fuel significant growth in the veterinary injectable devices market over the forecast period, with expanding opportunities driven by evolving healthcare needs and technological advancements in animal healthcare.Rising Demand for Market Data: Our Full Report Offers Deep Insights and Trend Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/veterinary-injectable-devices-market Recent Developments:• In January 2022, ICU Medical Inc. acquired Smiths Medical, a prominent US-based supplier of syringes, ambulatory infusion devices, and other animal care products for the US market and surrounding regions.• In December 2021, Covetrus Inc., a US-based company, took over VCP's technology platform and infrastructure. This acquisition is expected to enhance Covetrus' ability to create new transactional channels with pet owners.Key Players of the Veterinary Injectable Devices Market:• Hamilton Company• Neogen Corporation• Micrel Medical Devices SA• Serumwerk Bernburg AG• PBS Animal Health• Medtronic Public Limited Company• Allflex USA, Inc.Key Segments in the Veterinary Injectable Devices Market:By Product Type:• Syringes• Needles• Needle-Free Injection System• OthersBy Material Type:• Plastic• Glass• Metals• OthersBy End User:• Veterinary Hospitals• Veterinary Clinics• Animal Research Institutes• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa (MEA)• EuropeExplore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:The global veterinary biologics market size is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 13,140.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to surpass USD 24,224.3 million by 2034, registering a promising CAGR of 6.3%.The global portable medical devices market share is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to generate market revenue of USD 163.84 billion by 2033, increasing from USD 59.28 billion in 2023.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.