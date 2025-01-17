CBD LION Expands Product Offering with Delta 8 and 9 Variants

Delta 9 Gummies-- Delta 9 Thc - Delta 9 Gummies 300mg - CBD Lion Logo -

MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD LION, a family-owned and operated hemp product company, is excited to announce the expansion of its product offerings with the addition of Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC variants. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, CBD LION now provides a wider range of cannabinoid products designed to meet diverse consumer needs, including Delta 9 Gummies 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture , and the Delta 8 Gummies – Variety Pack. With these new offerings, the company aims to continue delivering high-quality, effective products that align with its core values of transparency, quality, and customer education.Expanding the CBD LION Product PortfolioCBD LION has always been dedicated to offering products that meet the highest standards of quality and transparency. The expansion into Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC is a natural extension of the company’s mission to deliver innovative products made with the highest quality cannabinoids. The newly introduced Delta 8 and Delta 9 variants provide consumers with more choices for cannabinoid consumption, expanding the company’s already extensive product range.The new products cater to both seasoned cannabinoid users and newcomers to the Delta 8 and Delta 9 categories. Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC products have been gaining popularity for their distinctive effects, and CBD LION’s products are crafted to offer consumers a consistent and reliable experience.Delta 9 GummiesAmong the new offerings, the Delta 9 Gummies stand out as a convenient and enjoyable way to consume Delta 9 THC. These gummies come in a variety of flavors and are formulated to provide a controlled dose of Delta 9, offering consumers a straightforward way to incorporate this cannabinoid into their routine. The Delta 9 Gummies are designed for those who seek a discreet and easy-to-use option that combines effectiveness with convenience.With each serving carefully measured to ensure a precise amount of Delta 9 THC, these gummies allow consumers to experience the potential effects of Delta 9 in a controlled and reliable manner. The gummies are made with high-quality ingredients, ensuring consistency in every batch, which is a hallmark of CBD LION’s commitment to quality.1000mg Delta 8 TinctureAnother significant addition to the product line is the 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture. This tincture offers a potent dose of Delta 8 THC in a liquid form that can be easily incorporated into daily routines. The tincture is designed for those who prefer the flexibility and fast absorption that liquid products offer. The 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture provides a high concentration of Delta 8 THC, ensuring consumers can experience the full potential of this cannabinoid.Tinctures are a popular choice for those who require precise dosing, and the 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture from CBD LION is ideal for individuals seeking a higher dose of Delta 8 in a convenient, fast-acting format. As with all CBD LION products, the tincture is manufactured under strict quality control standards, ensuring that each batch meets the company’s rigorous quality standards.Delta 8 Gummies – Variety PackFor consumers who enjoy variety, the Delta 8 Gummies – Variety Pack is an ideal choice. This product offers an assortment of flavors, allowing users to explore different tastes while experiencing the consistent effects of Delta 8 THC. The Variety Pack is designed to appeal to those who enjoy options and want to try multiple flavors in a single product.Each gummy in the pack is carefully formulated with the same high-quality Delta 8 THC, ensuring that the effects are consistent, regardless of the flavor. With this offering, CBD LION continues to expand its product line to meet the growing demand for Delta 8 products, while staying true to its commitment to providing consumers with a variety of choices.Quality and Transparency: Core Principles at CBD LIONFrom its inception, CBD LION has placed a strong emphasis on transparency and quality. The company’s commitment to these values is evident in every aspect of its operations, from product formulation to testing and labeling. All CBD LION products undergo third-party lab testing to verify their potency and purity. This testing process ensures that consumers receive products that meet the company’s high standards for quality and consistency.CBD LION’s transparency goes beyond lab testing. The company pioneered the use of QR codes on product packaging, allowing customers to easily access third-party lab results for every batch. This initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions about the products they purchase.Legal Compliance and TraceabilityCBD LION operates in full compliance with federal regulations, ensuring that all products contain less than 0.3% THC, as required by law. This legal compliance is a cornerstone of the company’s operations, as it allows consumers to confidently use the products without concerns about legal issues.In addition to legal compliance, CBD LION ensures that every product is traceable from seed to sale. Through best practices in record-keeping, the company can track each product batch, providing transparency and accountability at every stage of the manufacturing process.Commitment to Sustainability and Ethical PracticesAs part of its dedication to ethical practices, CBD LION is a cruelty-free company, meaning that none of its products are tested on animals. The company also prioritizes sustainability by using eco-friendly practices in sourcing, production, and packaging. By choosing to support sustainable practices, CBD LION ensures that its products have minimal impact on the environment while maintaining high standards for quality.Looking Forward: Continued Innovation and ExpansionThe launch of Delta 8 and Delta 9 products marks just the beginning of CBD LION’s journey in cannabinoid innovation. The company continues to explore new formulations and delivery methods to meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a commitment to research, development, and customer education, CBD LION is positioned to remain a leader in the hemp industry.In addition to its existing product lines, CBD LION plans to introduce more cannabinoid-based offerings in the future, ensuring that consumers have access to the latest advancements in cannabinoid science. By maintaining its focus on quality, transparency, and continuous innovation, CBD LION is poised to further expand its reach and continue serving its customers with high-quality products that meet their diverse needs.About CBD LIONFounded in 2017, CBD LION is a family-owned business located in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. With a mission to provide effective, high-quality products, the company has built a reputation for its commitment to transparency, quality, and customer education. CBD LION specializes in hemp-derived products, including CBD, Edible Delta 8, and Delta 9 THC products. All CBD LION products are manufactured in accordance with industry standards, with third-party lab testing to ensure potency and quality. The company’s products are made from organic, non-GMO hemp grown in the United States, and are always produced in a cruelty-free environment.

