State Budget Proposal Includes More Money for Courts—for Now

(Subscription required) The $322 billion state spending plan projects a small surplus in stark contrast to the $46.8 billion deficit Newsom and lawmakers had to fill last year. The 2025-2026 proposal allocates $5 billion to the judicial branch, including $2.9 billion for trial court operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.