State Budget Proposal Includes More Money for Courts—for Now

(Subscription required) The $322 billion state spending plan projects a small surplus in stark contrast to the $46.8 billion deficit Newsom and lawmakers had to fill last year. The 2025-2026 proposal allocates $5 billion to the judicial branch, including $2.9 billion for trial court operations.

