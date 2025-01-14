TravelingWiki Foundation Announces Library Program (incl Live Library Presentation) as Part of Expanding Resources

TravelingWiki's CEO Reading to Children While in Grade School as Reading and Libraries Have Been a Key Part of Our CEO's Life and Access to Resources

Following Addition of TravelingWiki’s Resources in 12 Languages to Online Library Database(s), TravelingWiki’s CEO to Start Presenting in Person at Libraries

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the culmination of CES, where experts on Neurodiversity noted that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse, TravelingWiki Foundation announces that expansion of its Library Program to further expand resource access, which TravelingWiki started with the offering of its resources via one or more online community resource databases offered by libraries. This also follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about TravelingWiki's impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki's CEO, Jonathan Sutter, extensively leveraged reading and visiting the public library following and during school as a way to access resources throughout nearly his entire life. Given the importance of access to resources such as those offered by TravelingWiki across society, we feel that expanding our partnership with libraries is critical as we find ways to expand access to our free resources, now offered in 12 languages.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

