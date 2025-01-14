Early Parenting Made Simple: Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby Offers Expert Advice and Real-Life Tips

Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby Kristin Revere Alyssa Veneklase

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristin Revere and Alyssa Veneklase are thrilled to announce the release of their award-winning book, Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby , an all-encompassing resource for expectant and new parents. This empowering guide is designed to help families navigate pregnancy, childbirth, and life with a newborn with confidence and clarity.Written by two elite certified doulas with decades of experience, Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby delivers expert advice, practical tips, and emotional support for every stage of the parenting journey. Whether you’re a first-time mom or adding to your growing family, this book helps cut through the misinformation online, offering modern, evidence-based guidance to create a positive and empowering experience for parents and their babies.Kristin and Alyssa have brought together insights from a team of specialists, including a VBAC educator, lactation consultant, pediatrician, mental health therapist, and prenatal yoga instructor. The book covers a wide range of essential topics, including:Understanding the birth process and labor optionsCreating a supportive and empowering birth environmentPostpartum recovery and mental healthNewborn feeding, sleeping, and care routinesBudgeting, building a support team, and managing maternity leaveThrough its step-by-step approach, Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby equips readers with the tools they need to feel prepared and reassured every step of the way. Real-life stories from the authors’ former clients also provide relatable perspectives and a sense of community for new parents.“Having birth and baby experts guide you through this experience is what every new and experienced mom needs,” say Kristin and Alyssa. Kristin Revere adds, “We wanted to create a resource that empowers families with practical tips and expert advice so they can avoid the stress and second-guessing that often comes with childbirth and early parenting.”The book has already been recognized for its valuable content, earning Second Place in The BookFest Fall 2024 Book Awards in the Parenting category.About the AuthorsKristin Revere is an award-winning author, speaker, and entrepreneur. She is the founder of Gold Coast Doulas , a Certified B Corporation, and co-hosts the Ask the Doulas Podcast with Alyssa Veneklase. Kristin’s work has been featured in Rapid Growth Media and First Time Parent Magazine. She lives in Grand Rapids with her husband, stepdaughter, and two children.Alyssa Veneklase is a Certified Infant & Child Sleep Consultant, Newborn Care Specialist, and Certified Elite Postpartum & Infant Care Doula. Having worked with hundreds of families, Alyssa brings a compassionate, inclusive approach to her work. Her contributions to the postpartum section of the book include invaluable tips on mental health, newborn care, feeding options, and creating routines that work for every unique family.Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby is available for purchase on Amazon. Learn more at www.supportedbook.com www.goldcoastdoulas.com , and www.askthedoulas.com Connect with the authors on social media:FacebookInstagramFor media inquiries, please contact:Kristin RevereEmail: kristin@goldcoastdoulas.comPhone: 616-340-1086

