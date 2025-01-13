Montgomery County Council Meets on Jan. 14 to Commemorate Muslim American Heritage Month and Korean American Day

MARYLAND, January 13 - For Immediate Release: Monday, January 13, 2025

Also on Jan. 14: Vote scheduled on sectional map amendment to implement the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment and nearly $3 million in funding for crisis hotline services, and multiple public hearings will be conducted

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m., and the meeting will begin with a Council proclamation presentation recognizing Muslim American Heritage Month. At 1:15 p.m., a proclamation, presented by Council President Kate Stewart and County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Korean American Day.

District Council Session

Sectional Map Amendment (SMA) H-152, to implement the approved and adopted Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Sectional Map Amendment (SMA) H-152, which will implement the zoning recommendations contained in the approved and adopted Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment. The SMA application covers a plan area of approximately 132 acres, of which approximately 87 acres are proposed for change in zoning classification including 28 acres of overlay zoning changes. The remaining 45 acres are proposed to be reconfirmed in their existing zoning classification. The Council approved the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment on April 2, 2024. The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) adopted the master plan on May 15.

Consent Calendar



Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-15 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, 988 Crisis Hotline Services, $2,786,948

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold and public hearing and is expected to vote on a more than $2.7 million supplemental appropriation for 988 Crisis Hotline Services. The appropriation combines funding from two grant awards provided through the Maryland Behavioral Health Administration. The funds will help cover operational costs, staffing needs, an information technology cybersecurity audit and indirect costs for providing Lifeline/988 hotline services. The County contracts with EveryMind to provide supportive listening, information, resource referrals and crisis intervention through telephone, text and chat services through the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and the Montgomery County Hotline.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-39 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), Planning Department, Germantown Employment Area Sector Plan, $110,000

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $110,000 supplemental appropriation for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). The appropriation would provide funds for the Planning Department to move forward with an expanded scope of work to transition the Germantown Employment Area Study into an amendment of the 2009 Germantown Employment Area Sector Plan. As part of the funding request, $80,000 would support the study of existing roadway capacity and the potential reconfiguration of existing roads to implement multimodal and vision zero goals and strategies. The remaining $30,000 would be used for community engagement activities, which will include important translation services, canvassing of residents and businesses in multiple neighborhoods and contexts, and meetings with stakeholders.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time.

