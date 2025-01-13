Alta Pest Control Launches New Service: Keeping Wildlife Animals Out of the Attic





ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildlife entering attics can cause damage, pose health risks, and create inconvenience. Alta Pest Control , a leading pest management company founded by Michael and Chris Langlois, has announced its new wildlife exclusion service that removes and prevents wildlife from entering residential attics, addressing growing concerns about wildlife-related property damage and health risks in residential areas.

Alta Pest Control’s wildlife exclusion service includes removing common home invaders, such as squirrels, raccoons, opossums, rats, and mice, from the home’s attic using noninvasive techniques that address species-specific behaviors and entry patterns. The service implements a four-step process focusing on humane removal techniques while securing long-term protection against future invasions.

Unlike traditional pest control methods, Alta Pest Control's wildlife exclusion service safely guides animals out without trapping or killing them in the attic space. The process begins with thorough attic cleaning and preparation. This includes knocking down any trails or tunnels wildlife has created, followed by a meticulous sanitization process.

According to Alta Pest Control co-founder Michael Langlois, technicians apply a special product over the insulation and platforms to disinfect the area and mask rodent scents, disrupting their communication and navigation. Technicians safely guide any remaining animals out of the attic using humane methods and specialized lighting techniques.

In addition to guiding wildlife out, Alta Pest Control’s wildlife exclusion service also involves sealing all potential entry points on the roof and eaves. Its technicians conduct a detailed inspection, focusing mainly on recessed areas commonly targeted by animals like squirrels and raccoons. Technicians pay special attention to eaves, frequent access points for wildlife, to verify they thoroughly secure them.

According to Langlois, technicians fill all cracks and crevices larger than ¼ inch and cover open weep holes with durable mesh or carpenter cloth to block entry while maintaining ventilation. To provide comprehensive protection, Alta Pest Control also installs bait boxes around the home's exterior as a final line of defense to effectively trap any rodents attempting to enter from outside.

"Our goal is to provide lasting solutions that protect both homes and wildlife," Langlois explains. "This service reflects our commitment to responsible pest management while establishing the safety and comfort of our customers.”

In its commitment to providing post-treatment service, Alta Pest Control's wildlife exclusion service includes follow-up visits every two weeks and a one-year rodent warranty. The company also offers additional options for enhanced protection, such as excluder lights for severe infestations, which use powerful strobe lights to encourage persistent invaders like squirrels, raccoons, and opossums to exit.

Langlois concludes, “Animals in the attic bring bacteria, nesting materials, and debris that can pose health and safety risks. This is why it is essential to invest in effective pest control services. We at Alta Pest Control aim to be the trusted go-to partner in solving this issue, providing more peaceful and comfortable daily living.”

About Alta Pest Control

Alta Pest Control is a family-owned pest management company that has been serving multiple states since 2013. Recognized as one of the region's largest independent pest control companies, Alta Pest Control has earned thousands of five-star reviews and ranks among the PCT Top 100 list. The company specializes in comprehensive pest management solutions, such as wildlife exclusion service, emphasizing environmentally responsible and humane practices.

