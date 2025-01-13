Dr. Evan Norton promoted to deputy executive director at TJJD

Dr. Evan Norton, Psy.D

By TJJD Communications —

TJJD’s Dr. Evan Norton, (Psy.D), has been promoted to Deputy Executive Director, overseeing five departments at TJJD: Integrated Treatment, Medical, Probation, Parole/Reentry and Research.

Dr. Norton, who has been with TJJD since 2016 and led the Integrated Treatment and Intervention Services Department since 2021, where he helped design and implement many program reforms. He’s also has represented the agency in a variety of external forums, from treatment and research conferences to the legislative area.

He says he’s energized and ready to tackle the expanded responsibilities of his new position.

“I bring the perspective of the field. I worked in our facilities before moving to Central Services. I understand what this work really is,” he said. “I’m a psychologist, so I often see things through a lens that many don’t. And I try to stay intellectually curious. I’m excited for this role, and I recognize that I have a lot to learn.”

TJJD Executive Director Shandra Carter said Norton’s clinical expertise has been vital in helping TJJD improve its rehabilitative programs for the youth in state care.

“I am very proud to have promoted Dr. Norton to Deputy Executive Director. His leadership, innovation and clinical expertise have been key to the advancement of the agency’s approach to treatment and behavior management. I am confident that we will see exciting growth in the research, medical, probation and parole departments he has assumed.”

In recent years, Dr. Norton has broadened his knowledge of juvenile justice systems and interventions through engaging with a range of groups working to advance the wellbeing of Texas youth and make services more effective. He has addressed audiences at national and international conferences.

Closer to home, he’s worked effectively with the University of Texas Medical Branch, which provides medical care for TJJD youth, and where Norton is an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology.

He also serves as the agency’s representative to the State Behavioral Health Coordinating Council and is a contributing member to the Children’s Behavioral Health Strategic Plan, which developed recommendations for the Texas Legislature.

Last year, Norton traveled to a week-long conference at the Annie B. Casey Foundation, where Texas state agency leaders learned how to strengthen cross system behavioral health initiatives. He believes cross system collaboration is key to building a strong network of support for Texas young people.

“I want to continue to build out opportunities for our teams, because we are far more effective together than we are alone,” he said.

As a deputy executive director, Norton’s expanded role will include working closely with county juvenile probation departments. He looks forward to continuing the strong partnerships with the counties forged by his predecessor Lou Serrano, who has stepped into a new role at TJJD as youth movement director.

“Over the past few years, I have seen firsthand the tremendous work Evan, and his team, did in building out our state secure facility treatment programs and mental health services,” Serrano said. “I know Evan is going to be able to work with our probation partners to assist in building out effective community- based programs and interventions and strengthen mental health services across the state for juvenile justice involved youth and families.”

Norton has already been visited with several county juvenile probation departments last year and plans to actively visit and learn about county programs.

“I’m really excited to work with the probation chiefs because they do incredible work, and I want to be a resource and help them take their work to the next level – and achieve their long-term system goals.”

Norton says he will miss some of the day-to-day work he enjoyed as treatment director but believes that the Integrated Treatment Department is in a strong place with improved employee retention, updated treatment programs and Texas Model and Dialectical Behavior Therapy principles being applied across all daily programming.

Lacey Evans, who was deputy director of the treatment department, has been promoted to Director of Integrated Treatment and Intervention Services.

Norton is a graduate of Alliant International University in California, where he received his doctorate in Clinical-Forensic Psychology in 2017.