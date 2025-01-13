U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted by INTERPOL
DULZURA, Calif. — Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector arrested a man wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) for sexual abuse of a minor.
The arrest occurred on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, when an agent patrolling north of the international border near Dulzura stopped a suspicious SUV on State Route 94 and conducted an immigration inspection. During the inspection, the agent discovered that the two passengers in the vehicle were in the U.S. illegally. The driver and passengers were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing.
At the station, record checks revealed that the 44-year-old driver, a citizen of Spain, was wanted by INTERPOL and was also present in the U.S. illegally. The man, who had overstayed his visa, was found to be the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country. Additionally, the man had been sought by U.S. Marshals and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in recent months due to the Red Notice.
The driver and the two migrants were processed for removal, and INTERPOL was notified of the arrest. Border Patrol seized the vehicle.
