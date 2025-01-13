Getting Stuff Done: Shapiro Administration Announces $34.3 Million Investment to Support 218 Projects Statewide to Help Improve the Quality of Life for Pennsylvanians

Today’s project awards are possible because Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget doubled the Neighborhood Assistance Program’s funding to $72 million. Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has focused on building vibrant and resilient regions to help our communities flourish, boost the economy, and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Erie, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $34.3 million through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to help low-income individuals and improve distressed areas in Pennsylvania communities. The NAP, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities, will support 218 projects across the Commonwealth.

Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget doubled the funding for the NAP from $36 million to $72 million, allowing for two rounds of awards. The first round was announced by Secretary Siger in September 2024.

Since taking office two years ago, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have focused on investing in our communities to help make Pennsylvania a global leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

“The Shapiro Administration knows that when local communities are healthy and vibrant, Pennsylvania thrives.” said Secretary Siger. “Doubling the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which allowed a second round of awards to terrific organizations like the Mercy Center for Women in Erie County, will have a positive impact on individuals and neighborhoods all across our Commonwealth.”

Secretary Siger announced the second round of NAP funding today during a visit to the Mercy Center for Women in Erie, which is receiving a $50,000 contribution from PSN Labs. PSN is receiving a $45,000 tax credit.

“I was so pleased to hear that the Mercy Center received this funding from our Commonwealth. Jennie Hagerty heads a tremendous team serving the homeless and their children 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Senator Dan Laughlin. “Their commitment to enhancing the dignity of the people they serve and their collaborative work with other organizations and their volunteers is the principal reason I was happy to support this funding request. I know this award will allow them to continue to be successful and meet their goals as they continue their commitment and passion for giving to the community.”

“Offering supportive housing for women reentering society after incarceration is a powerful tool for transformation,” said Representative Robert Merski. “It provides not just a place to stay, but a robust foundation for these women to rebuild their lives and thrive as valuable contributors to our community. These programs not only help individuals to succeed but also strengthen our society as a whole by fostering inclusion and reducing recidivism.”

“The Mercy Center for Women through the Shapiro Administration and NAP program will renovate a building to house 12 to 15 women seeking a warm home and new beginnings,” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director, Mercy Center for Women. “The NAP program has afforded the Mercy Center for Women over 1.6 million dollars since 2018 to revitalize the Erie community through their campus expansion to house 80 women, men, and children.”

The new funding approvals will support a variety of important community projects across Pennsylvania, including:

35 community investments in the central region. A Gift of Smiles, which serves Cumberland County as well as Harrisburg, provides free dental care to residents to low-income individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

21 community investments in the Lehigh Valley region. Camp Camino, in Berks County, will create an overnight camp facility providing accessible, engaging programs for children with special needs and marginalized youth. The camp’s fully accessible facilities will include modern cabins, a gymnatorium, zipline, adventure course, pool, splash pad, and therapy barn, providing a supportive, inclusive environment where participants can thrive.

33 community investments in the northeast region. The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA in Luzerne County will rehabilitate a vacant building in downtown Hazleton and offer affordable early childhood education, as well as before and after school childcare for at-risk and vulnerable children and their low-income families in a severely underserved community.

14 community investments in the northwest region. The Mercy Center for Women in Erie County, the host of today’s announcement, will renovate a rectory to provide safe, supportive housing, education, and food stability, behavioral health, and job readiness services for women reentering society after incarceration.

61 community investments in the southeast region. The Share Food Program will distribute fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, frozen proteins, and shelf-stable food to up to 1,000,000 vulnerable, low-income minorities, children, seniors, and families in Philadelphia County through its network of more than 400 pantry partners. It will also initiate a “Choice Pantry” program to provide food varieties that will promote empowerment and dignity among residents seeking food assistance.

54 community investments in the southwest region. Pittsburgh Scholar House, Inc., in Allegheny County will expand its efforts to break the cycle of poverty for single-parent students by launching a workforce readiness program designed to motivate students to complete their degrees and secure stable employment, along with a program to remove barriers to educational success such as a lack of housing, transportation, or childcare, and the cost of textbooks and laptops.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP impact brochure.

Governor Shapiro’s Record of Delivering for Economic Development

Governor Shapiro has had many major economic development successes at the midway point of his first term including:

Creating the first statewide economic development strategy in nearly two decades with a focus on five key industry sectors: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology.

Securing $500 million in state funds to significantly expand the PA SITES program to develop shovel-ready sites and bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Creating the new Main Street Matters program and securing $20 million to fund it and support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Expanding opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses by securing a $20 million investment for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program in his first and second budgets.

Governor Shapiro: Two Years of G-S-D

As Governor Shapiro marks two years in office, his Administration is continuing to focus on innovation, economic development, and our economy. The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in our businesses, communities, and workforce is positioning Pennsylvania to be a global economic development leader while opening the doors of opportunity.

Visit Governor Shapiro’s Accomplishments website to explore the Administration’s interactive midterm report and download a detailed PDF overview of accomplishments.

