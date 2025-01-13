Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Financial Results

Atlanta, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and annual financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com . During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review fourth quarter and annual performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar .

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062

International: (973) 528-0011

Participant Access Code: 864662

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.piedmontreit.com .

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010

International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51895

The playback can be accessed through February 28, 2025.

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com . Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Moody’s (Baa3). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com .

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

770-418-8592

research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.