$250 Prize Awaits Winner of National Senior Health & Fitness Day Theme Contest

LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - the 32nd annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day. As the nation's largest health and wellness event for older adults, this celebration brings together more than 100,000 participants at over 1,000 locations across the country, all on a single day. The event takes place each year on the last Wednesday in May. To learn more, visit fitnessday.com Creative minds age 50 and better are invited to participate in this year's theme contest, offering the chance to make their mark on this nationwide celebration of senior wellness. The winning theme will be featured on official event promotional materials and earn its creator a $250 prize.The ideal theme will capture the spirit of active aging in a concise, memorable phrase. Contest organizers are seeking positive, upbeat health messages that inspire older adults to embrace physical activity. Submissions should be limited to two lines and must be original work.Past winning themes have demonstrated the power of simple, motivational messaging:"Make Fitness Your Friend for Life!""Move More to Do More!""Exercise Your Way to a Better Day!""Activity—A Choice You Can Live With!""With Movement...There's Improvement!"Participants may submit multiple entries, offering several opportunities to craft the perfect slogan. The winning theme will help shape the narrative of this important national health observance while promoting the vital message of staying active throughout life.The contest deadline is this Friday, January 17th, 2025. Entries can be submitted via email to info@fitnessday.com or mailed to:2025 National Senior Health & Fitness Day Theme Contestc/o Mature Market Resource Center328 W. Lincoln Ave.Libertyville, IL 60048Mailed entries should include the contestant's address and daytime phone number.The selected theme will be featured on official National Senior Health & Fitness Day promotional materials, reaching thousands of event organizers and participants across the country. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to a nationwide movement promoting senior health and wellness.

