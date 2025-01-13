Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Launches "ReBUILD LA®" Wildfire Relief Fund

Comcast NBCUniversal Announces Cornerstone Gift of $2.5 Million

Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have left thousands displaced, all of whom are now grappling with the emotional and financial challenges of rebuilding their lives. Many of the households affected are uninsured, underinsured, and have limited incomes.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) has a long history of helping vulnerable households after a disaster, including rebuilding 120 homes after the recent Woolsey and Creek fires. To aid current fire victims, Habitat LA has launched ReBUILD LA®, a long-term emergency response campaign to assist people with limited means to rebuild their homes, relocate to other housing, provide essential supplies, and restore their lives. The fund has received a cornerstone $2.5 million donation from Comcast NBCUniversal.

Donations to the ReBUILD LA® campaign will:

Help those who have lost everything rebuild or relocate, ensuring they have a safe place to call home.

Provide essential goods through gift cards to purchase food and other necessary items.

Support households whose homes are uninhabitable with rental or mortgage assistance and other intermediate housing needs.

Replace home furnishings with vouchers for Habitat’s ReStores.

Offer assistance to vulnerable survivors who have been left without options to afford housing.

"The devastation caused by these wildfires is unimaginable, but so is the strength of our community," said Erin Rank, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles President and CEO. "ReBUILD LA® is not just about rebuilding homes—it’s about restoring hope, stability, and a future for families who have lost everything. We are grateful for the support from Comcast NBCUniversal and we welcome other companies, foundations and individuals to join us in creating lasting change and ensuring no one is left behind in this time of need."

Comcast NBCUniversal has committed to a multi-year partnership as the cornerstone funder and media partner for this critical initiative. Their support includes monetary support, volunteerism, and media support from local stations NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to amplify the campaign’s impact and reach. This partnership reflects the shared commitment to ensuring that no family is left behind in the wake of these devastating wildfires and communities can rebuild.

Leveraging the Habitat for Humanity Network

Habitat LA is calling on individuals, businesses, and community leaders to join this vital effort. The organization’s proven track record of using donations efficiently and transparently ensures that every dollar goes directly toward supporting fire survivors.

To donate and help rebuild Los Angeles, please visit Habitat LA ReBUILD LA Donation Page.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.

Makebra Bridges Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles 5624555804 mbridges@habitatla.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.