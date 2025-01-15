Monterey Bay Economic Partnership Participates in Convening on Immigration Rights with Attorney General Rob Bonta

California Attorney General Rob Bonta at regional convening on immigrant rights.

MBEP CEO and CAPIAA Commissioner Tahra Goraya and staff participate in regional convening on immigration rights with California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

As a regional convener, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership continues to advocate for our regional economy, which is predicated upon safety and security for all workers.” — Tahra Goraya, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President and CEO

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) joined rights groups, elected officials, and a select group of regional leaders in Salinas for a convening on immigrant rights with California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Friday’s event in Salinas was the fifth in a series of regional convenings hosted by the Attorney General in response to the President-elect’s threats of mass arrests, detention, and deportation.During the convening, the Attorney General and California Department of Justice (CADOJ) staff shared resources, heard concerns, and discussed CADOJ’s ongoing efforts to protect California’s immigrant communities.“As Inauguration Day approaches, I know there is a great deal of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty among California’s immigrant communities,” said Bonta. “No matter who is in the White House, our resolve and commitment to California values will not waiver. My office will continue to protect, defend, and enforce the rights of California’s immigrants, and all Californians, should they come under threat.”“As a regional convener, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership continues to advocate for our regional economy, which is predicated upon safety and security for all workers. We appreciate the Attorney General engaging with us to hear our concerns and to share up-to-date resources,” said MBEP President & CEO Tahra Goraya . “The stability of our local economy is deeply interconnected with our immigrant communities, and Friday’s discussion opened up important dialogues to address concerns and focus on solutions that support our residents, businesses, local government, educational institutions, and community-based organizations.”In addition to leading MBEP, Goraya was appointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Commissioner for the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA) in 2024. CAPIAA advises the Governor and Legislature on effective responses to the needs and concerns of the state’s diverse Asian and Pacific Islander American communities and works to foster understanding, inclusivity, and collaboration across the state.The Attorney General has released a number of guidance documents to help California immigrants better understand their rights and protections under the law and assist public institutions in revising their policies and procedures in order to comply with state law. The full set of resources, available in multiple languages, can be accessed at oag.ca.gov/immigrant/resources About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

