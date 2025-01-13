Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,651 in the last 365 days.

Advancing Holistic Healing Practices: Soul Echo Therapy and Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center Enrich Community Wellness

Dr. Couldry, Woman with blue scrub top and quartz pyramid with mallet, singing bowls in background and candles

Dr. Couldry, Soul Echo Therapy

crystal singing bowls and a comfortable s shaped lounge chair with pillows and a blanket candles in the background

Restore your peace in our private session room.

quartz crystal singing bowls and himalyan singing bowl with various mallots arranged on a table with candles

"Experience tranquility with singing bowls – a natural way to lower blood pressure, alleviate stress, and embrace calm."

As someone who has benefited from community support and education, I’m committed to giving back by creating services that are inclusive and empowering.”
— Dr. Jennifer Couldry
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The practice of holistic health continues to gain recognition for its ability to address emotional, psychological, and physiological well-being. In this spirit of innovation and accessibility, Soul Echo Therapy, a Phoenix-based practice specializing in Precision Resonance Therapy, has partnered with the Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, a leading provider of holistic therapeutic services. Together, they aim to offer a robust, integrative approach to wellness tailored to the unique needs of the local community.

Founded by Dr. Jennifer Couldry, Soul Echo Therapy emphasizes a personalized, evidence-informed approach to sound healing. As a first-generation, low-income college graduate from Arizona, Dr. Couldry’s journey to becoming a certified practitioner in Sound Healing, Hypnotherapy, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) through the International Association of Therapists (IAOTH) exemplifies her commitment to education, perseverance, and community impact. She also holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in Vocal Performance, blending her artistic expertise with therapeutic science to create a distinctive practice.

What Is Precision Resonance Therapy?

Precision Resonance Therapy is a cutting-edge sound healing modality that leverages specific sound frequencies tailored to individual needs. This approach aims to:
Facilitate deep relaxation and stress reduction.
Address emotional blockages by harmonizing the body’s energetic frequencies.
Support personal growth and resilience through customized interventions.

Soul Echo Therapy’s one-on-one sessions are designed to provide a deeply individualized experience that combines scientific insight with the ancient art of sound as a healing medium.

Collaboration for a Holistic Community Impact

Through its partnership with the Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, Soul Echo Therapy integrates its specialized sound healing practices into a broader framework of holistic care. The Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center is recognized for its expertise in hypnotherapy, trauma recovery, and wellness-focused therapeutic services. Together, these organizations embody a commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and innovative solutions for improving overall well-being.
Educational Foundations of Holistic Healing

Holistic healing integrates traditional therapeutic techniques with complementary modalities that address the mind, body, and spirit. Research has shown that practices like hypnotherapy and sound healing can promote neuroplasticity, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and foster emotional resilience. By working within a holistic framework, clients can achieve more sustainable outcomes that align with their personal goals and challenges.

A Deep Commitment to the Arizona Community

Dr. Couldry’s roots as a first-generation college graduate in Arizona drive her dedication to making holistic health accessible and relevant to the local community. “As someone who has benefited from community support and education, I’m committed to giving back by creating services that are inclusive and empowering,” says Dr. Couldry. “Our partnership with the Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center enables us to offer integrated care that reflects the diverse needs of our community.”

Explore Holistic Wellness Today

Phoenix residents are encouraged to explore the transformative benefits of holistic healing through the combined offerings of Soul Echo Therapy and the Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center. Whether seeking relief from stress, healing from trauma, or pursuing personal growth, this partnership provides a comprehensive pathway to well-being.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://soulechotherapy.com, call 602.314.1907, or email soulechotherapy@gmail.com.


About Soul Echo Therapy
Soul Echo Therapy specializes in Precision Resonance Therapy, offering tailored sound healing sessions to promote emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. Founded by Dr. Jennifer Couldry, a first-generation college graduate and advocate for community care, Soul Echo Therapy emphasizes inclusivity and individualized healing practices informed by evidence-based methodologies.

About Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center
The Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center is a Phoenix-based holistic wellness hub dedicated to providing advanced therapeutic services. Renowned for its expertise in hypnotherapy, trauma recovery, and innovative wellness practices, the center partners with Soul Echo Therapy to create a comprehensive resource for holistic care that addresses the unique needs of individuals and the community.

Dr. Jennifer Couldry
Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center
+1 6023141907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advancing Holistic Healing Practices: Soul Echo Therapy and Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center Enrich Community Wellness

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more