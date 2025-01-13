SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Columbia-class Submarine SSBN-828

The announcement was made during Del Toro’s video remarks directed to the Department of Navy’s (DoN) submarine community.

“Our ballistic-missile submarines form a critical pillar of the Nation’s nuclear triad, playing an indispensable role in deterring conflict while upholding strategic stability,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Building on this strategic foundation, it is with great pride that I now turn to the next chapter in our Navy's capabilities.”

Groton honors the port town in Connecticut and three previous vessels so named: a frigate (1944-1946), a patrol craft (1945-1960), and a nuclear fast attack submarine (1978-1997). USS Groton (SSBN 828) will be the third named Columbia-class submarine.

Both Senators for Connecticut expressed their appreciation for the naming and the constituents of the city of Groton.

“Naming the USS Groton recognizes this iconic Connecticut town as the submarine capital of the world — honoring the unsurpassed skill and dedication of men and women who work there. Groton has a rich shipbuilding legacy, and proven commitment to our national defense — manufacturing and maintaining vital weapons platforms, sustaining our undersea superiority,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “It is a proud community of hard workers, veterans, patriots, and public servants, and this honor celebrates them.”

“It’s only fitting the U.S. Navy is naming our next Columbia-class submarine after Groton, Connecticut — the submarine capital of the world,” said Sen. Murphy. “This is a well-deserved recognition of Groton’s rich history as a global leader in submarine technology and innovation, and a home to the thousands of Electric Boat workers and small businesses who power our nation’s naval defense. I will continue to use my seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee to make sure the next administration advances our submarine programs quickly and cost-effectively,

supports our maritime industrial workforce, and ensures the full and timely delivery of the cutting-edge submarines we need to uphold our national security.”

Rep. Courtney highlighted the legacy of Groton and the impact of Del Toro’s decision to name SSBN 828.

“Today’s decision by the US Navy to honor Groton, Connecticut as the name of its next submarine is welcome news. Groton is the birthplace of the modern nuclear-powered Navy under Admiral Hyman G. Rickover and home to our nation’s oldest submarine base as well as the Electric Boat shipyard whose talented shipbuilders have played a leading role since World War II where they constructed 74 submarines to fight the Axis powers. The naming of the third Columbia-class submarine as the future USS Groton is a well-deserved badge of honor that rightly acknowledges our community’s historic role in the United States submarine force,” said Courtney.

Located on lands originally settled by the Pequot, Groton was founded in 1705 when it split from New London. The English settlers turned to shipbuilding, and Groton ever since has excelled in the industry. A Navy Yard was established in 1868. It became a submarine base during World War I and the home to Electric Boat, which launched 74 diesel submarines during World War II. Today, Groton is celebrated as the Submarine Capital of the World and hosts the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics, the Naval History and Heritage Command’s Submarine Force Library and Museum, and the first nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus.

The first Groton (PF-29) served on a North Atlantic weather station operating from Newfoundland and guiding wartime maritime traffic safely to Europe. She was subsequently transferred to the Coast Guard in 1946. The second Groton (PCE-900) operated in Hawaiian waters during World War II before serving as a Naval Reserve training ship out of Boston. Transferred to the Atlantic Fleet in 1955, she was renamed Groton and served until struck from the Navy List in 1960. The third Groton (SSN-694) completed an around-the-world cruise in 1980 on her first deployment to the Indian Ocean. She was decommissioned in 1997.

Along with announcing the ship’s name, Secretary Del Toro announced the sponsor for the future USS Groton (SSBN 828) as Mrs. Cynthia M. Blumenthal, who in her role as the ship’s sponsor will represent a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew.

Mrs. Blumenthal is not only the wife of Sen. Blumenthal, but she is also a military mother, who advocates for service members and their families. She has served as a senior advisor for fourteen successful campaigns for Sen. Blumenthal, while also serving on multiple boards for charitable organizations assisting wide-ranging communities, dedicating her life’s work to supporting others.

“I am tremendously honored to sponsor the future USS Groton (SSBN 828) and look forward to a lifelong relationship with the ship and its crew. Connecticut’s contributions to our nation’s maritime strength and national security are a source of great pride to all Nutmeggers,” said Cynthia M. Blumenthal. “On behalf of Connecticut’s citizens, I thank the Secretary of the Navy for this recognition. As a military parent, I know firsthand the commitment military families make in support of their members who serve. Those families also serve. It is a privilege to be allowed to dedicate myself to both the USS Groton and the submariners who be deployed on her as she protects our shores and our people.”

Sen. Blumenthal expressed his gratitude to Secretary Del Toro upon Mrs. Blumenthal’s invitation to sponsor the future USS Groton.

“I am proud that my wife, Cynthia, will be the sponsor of the USS Groton and serve as a bond between the vessel, her crew, and our nation – an honor and privilege Cynthia is perfectly qualified to take on,” said Blumenthal.

The Columbia-class submarine, formerly known as the SSBN-X Future Follow-on Submarine, is a new class of nuclear submarines designed to replace the U.S. Navy’s Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.

The Navy's ballistic missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). They are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads.