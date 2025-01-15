e.Republic Promotes Gov Tech Veterans, Teri Takai and Phil Bertolini, to New C-Suite Roles

New Chief Programs Officer and Chief Delivery Officer draw from decades of experience in the public and private sectors

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coming off a successful year marking the company’s 40th anniversary, e.Republic has announced the promotion of two key leaders: Senior Vice Presidents Teri Takai and Phil Bertolini.Takai, an award-winning and notable figure in the gov tech space, joined e.Republic in 2017 and has led the company’s government programs and national think tanks for public sector technology policy—the Centers for Digital Government and Education. She has unparalleled experience in top technology roles, serving as the CIO for the states of Michigan and California as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.Takai’s deep connections and experiences with industry and government put her in a unique position to catalyze market innovation. As the company’s new Chief Programs Officer she will oversee all programs across the Centers for Digital Government, Public Sector AI and Digital Education and e.Republic’s industry-leading councils on AI, Cybersecurity, the Future of Data, and others.Bertolini, himself an award-winning former public official, served as deputy county executive and CIO for Oakland County, Michigan as part of his 31-year tenure in public service. He joined e.Republic in 2019 and most recently led the company’s events division. With a proven record of rigorous leadership, Bertolini is well-equipped to bring excellence to new areas within the company as Chief Delivery Officer. In this new role, he will oversee all delivery across content, demand generation, events and market intelligence.“Not only have Teri Takai and Phil Bertolini left their mark on the public sector and the gov tech industry, but they have been instrumental in guiding e.Republic to where we are today,” said CEO Cathilea Robinett. “As our company continues to grow and innovate, we need insightful and respected leaders to help us move forward. I can think of no better people to oversee the development of our mission-driven programs and initiatives and to ensure that we deliver our products and services to bring about the most ROI for both government and industry.”e.Republic, founded in 1984, marked its 40th anniversary year milestone with many outstanding achievements such as:• The company hosted 125 events in 47 states with total attendance increasing nearly 25%• Governing magazine, the cherished and trusted publication for state and local government leaders, adapted its focus and vision, reaffirming its status as the go-to resource for insights and actionable strategies in public service• Dustin Haisler was named president, with Joe Morris succeeding him as Chief Innovation Officer and Heidi Lorenzen joining the company as its new Chief Content Officer• The Center for Public Sector AI , established in 2023 as a critical resource for public agencies eager to explore the potential of AI technology, hosted its first AI Summit in Austin, Texas• Government Technology won the national “Digital Magazine of the Year” award from the Association of Professional Business PublishersAbout e.Republic:e.Republic is the nation’s only media, data and events company focused exclusively on state and local government and education. Among its brands are Government Technology and Governing. The company also runs the Center for Digital Government , Center for Digital Education and Center for Public Sector AI national research and advisory institutes.

