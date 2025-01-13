Unraveling the Mysteries of DNA Damage in the Brain

In collaboration with Zachary Nagel’s lab at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, the Berkeley Lab researchers employed a bevy of innovative techniques to measure the DNA repair capacity, repair protein expression profiles, and double-strand break levels across brain regions in healthy mice. First, the researchers confirmed the presence of major DNA repair pathway machinery in each of four brain regions: the cerebral cortex, the hippocampus, the cerebellum, and the striatum.

Members of Nagel’s group then determined the capacities of the various DNA repair pathways in the different brain regions using a technique called “fluorescence multiplex host cell reactivation” developed in their lab. In addition, the team at Berkeley Lab imaged neural cells in intact brains using immunofluorescence techniques, allowing distinction between the various cell types in the brain and maintaining a physiological context for DNA damage and repair.

“Since many of the internal DNA damaging agents in neural cells arise from energy production, and since metabolic activity varies throughout the brain, we suspected that there would also be regional variation in DNA damage and its regulation.” – Aris Polyzos

Single-strand breaks generated during DNA repair were observed converting to double-strand breaks and reversibly switching between states in response to oxidation in cultured neurons as well as in living mouse brains. The cell uses the reversible interconversion as a physiological checkpoint to both produce unrepaired double-strand breaks for productive functions, but also restricts them from exceeding tolerable limits. Although oxidative damage originates as part of normal metabolism, the researchers found that high levels of oxidative damage can lead to aging and disease if the accumulation of breaks increases beyond a normal threshold.

“The paper is a nice study of the steady-state level of DNA breakage in brain and supports the long-held view that oxidative stress is a source of such breakage—including the conversion of single-strand breaks to double-strand breaks,” observed Keith Caldecott, co-director of the Genome Damage and Stability Centre at the University of Sussex and an expert in the field of DNA damage, who did not contribute to the paper. “The hypothesis that such breaks themselves are a regulatory signal, rather than simply an obligate intermediate of a regulatory reaction, is intriguing and provocative.”

Moreover, the study provides a more thorough basis to interrogate DNA damage and repair observed during the progression of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, and Parkinson’s. McMurray, Polyzos, and their team have been studying dysregulation of energy production in neurons in Huntington’s disease and are currently investigating DNA damage seen in these neurons during disease progression. Evidence of a pathway between energy dysregulation and neurodegeneration could ultimately provide a therapeutic target for Huntington’s disease.

“It’s critical to know the source of genome instability that arises from within cells and underpins the many DNA repair–defective syndromes characterized by neurodegeneration or abnormal neurodevelopment,” noted Peter McKinnon, vice-chair of the Department of Cell & Molecular Biology at St. Jude Children’s Research hospital and another expert in the field, specifically with respect to DNA damage caused by disease. “In this new report, the investigators show the conversion of single-strand breaks to double-strand breaks via oxidative damage is a key event in generating detrimental types of genome damage. This is an important finding and helps us understand how these neurological diseases arise.”

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health.

###

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) is committed to delivering solutions for humankind through research in clean energy, a healthy planet, and discovery science. Founded in 1931 on the belief that the biggest problems are best addressed by teams, Berkeley Lab and its scientists have been recognized with 16 Nobel Prizes. Researchers from around the world rely on the Lab’s world-class scientific facilities for their own pioneering research. Berkeley Lab is a multiprogram national laboratory managed by the University of California for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.