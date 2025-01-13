Nextracker Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Nextracker Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 25, 2025

CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION AND JOIN THE CASE

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”) (NASDAQ: NXT) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Nextracker common stock between February 1, 2024, and August 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION AND JOIN THE CASE

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the impact of project delays on Nextracker’s business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors;





permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker’s ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates;





Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by Defendants;





Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by Defendants; and





Consequently, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, financial results and prospects.



If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 25, 2025, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.