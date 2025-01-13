Marqeta, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Marqeta, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 7, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Marqeta, Inc. (“Marqeta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MQ) securities between August 7, 2024 and November 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed Complaint alleges that Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook. The Complaint further alleges that as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

It is further alleged, that on November 4, 2024, after market hours, Marqeta issued a press release entitled “Marqeta Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results.” Additionally, the Complaint alleges that in addition to reporting the Company’s Third Quarter results, the announcement gave fourth quarter guidance of 10-12% Net Revenue Growth and 13-15% Gross Profit Growth, as opposed to the projected 16-18% net revenue growth and 22-24% gross profit growth figures.

It is also alleged that the press release further stated that the Company’s guidance “reflects several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes.”

On this news, Marqeta’s stock price fell $2.53 per share, or 42.5%, to close at $3.42 per share on November 5, 2024.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 7, 2025, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

