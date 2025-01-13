Karen Petry Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unlocking Success', Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Karen Petry

REDINGTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unlocking Success" co-authored by Karen Petry, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 9th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Unlocking Success has achieved outstanding success, consistently ranking among the top positions across a range of key business categories on Amazon. Notably, it reached the coveted #1 spot in New Release rankings for Direct Marketing, further solidifying its impact. The book has also earned bestseller status in multiple other areas, including sales, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. These impressive rankings highlight the book's broad appeal and the significant value it brings to readers across various industries.

Central to the success of "Unlocking Success" is Karen Perty’s chapter, "I know That I Know That I Know.” Karen shares her transformative journey of resilience and unwavering faith as she navigates life's unexpected challenges and losses. Through her story, she encourages readers to cultivate confidence, embrace failures as stepping stones, and trust the deep inner knowing that leads to a fulfilled life. Her message inspires readers to align their lives with their dreams through authenticity, gratitude, and persistence.

Meet Karen Petry:

For over two decades, Karen Petry has thrived as a Communication Expert, achieving success as a Business Strategist and Program Manager at two global corporations—Red Hat/IBM (a Fortune 500 company) and SAS (recognized as one of Forbes' America's Best Employers). Karen’s passion for effective communication and leadership drove her to earn a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Business, followed by a master’s in Strategic Brand Communication. Her expertise helps individuals and organizations communicate with purpose, strategy, and confidence.



As a Communication Strategist, Karen has empowered people from all over the world to align their goals with their deepest values. Her journey, from modest beginnings in southern Brazil to becoming an International Communication Expert, exemplifies the power of resilience and strategic thinking. At just 18, Karen embarked on her journey abroad, and today, with over 20 years of experience, she uses her background in Strategic Communication to help others build confidence and communicate effectively.



In her corporate career, Karen has successfully established new departments, expanded brand reach, boosted global revenue, streamlined processes, and fostered cohesive, high-performing teams. In 2020, she launched Vida by Design, a venture dedicated to helping men and women build confidence and design successful, fulfilling lives. Through Vida by Design, Karen has guided countless individuals to overcome doubts and insecurities, allowing them to rediscover their passions and realize their dreams—whether in business, relationships, or personal pursuits.



Karen’s commitment to fostering personal growth extends beyond the professional world. She is a dedicated advocate for foster children and is preparing to adopt a group of siblings, driven by her deep compassion and belief in creating strong family bonds. In her free time, Karen enjoys long beach walks with her boyfriend Michael, and spending quality time with her family and her pug, Olive.

To connect with Karen, feel free to email her at karen@vidabydesign.com

To order your copy of “Unlocking Success” please visit HERE.

