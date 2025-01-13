Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Week 2 of “BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor” with a Sizzling BOGO Deal

Buy One 2 Meat Plate and 2 Big Yellow Cups, Get Another 2 Meat Plate Free—Exclusively on www.dickeys.com and App

Dallas, TX, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to roll out its BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor promotion with an exciting Week 2 offer. From January 13th to January 19th, guests can Buy One 2 Meat Plate and 2 Big Yellow Cups, Get Another 2 Meat Plate Free when using the code: GAM2MP at checkout. To take advantage of the deal, both the 2 Meat Plate and 2 Big Yellow Cups, along with the additional 2 Meat Plate, must be in the cart to receive the promo.

This week’s BOGO deal is the perfect way to satisfy your barbecue cravings while sharing the love with a friend or family member. Guests will enjoy a hearty 2 Meat Plate, which includes two of Dickey’s signature slow-smoked meats, two sides of their choice and Texas Toast, paired with two refreshing Big Yellow Cups. The additional 2 Meat Plate adds even more flavor to the meal—making it an unbeatable offer for barbecue lovers.

“We’re thrilled to continue the BBQ Bliss celebration with another amazing deal,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Our guests have loved the first week of offers, and we’re excited to bring them more value this week. Whether you're craving brisket, ribs, pulled pork, or one of our other signature meats, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy more of what you love, with the added bonus of sharing it with someone special.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “BBQ Bliss Week 2 is all about offering our guests the chance to savor more of what makes Dickey’s so special—our delicious, slow-smoked meats and signature Big Yellow Cups. We wanted to create a deal that’s perfect for sharing, and with this BOGO offer, it’s easier than ever to enjoy a barbecue feast with loved ones. We can’t wait for our guests to dive into this delicious deal!”

This offer is available exclusively on www.dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app, where guests can easily add the 2 Meat Plate, Big Yellow Cups, and additional 2 Meat Plate to their cart and apply the promo code at checkout.

The BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor promotion will continue with new BOGO deals each week in January, with each Monday unveiling a fresh new offer.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.