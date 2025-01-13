Visiting Media Welcomes Kevin Huang as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience

Huang’s Hire Strengthens Visiting Media’s Unparalleled Commitment to Its Hospitality Customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, a leading hospitality company revolutionizing the industry through technology, announces the appointment of Kevin Huang as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience (CX). Kevin brings extensive experience in luxury hospitality and operational excellence, with a career spanning senior roles at industry leaders like Rosewood Hotels, Convene, and Polaris Development Group.

Kevin’s proven expertise in crafting exceptional customer experiences and managing sophisticated, global operations will be instrumental in driving Visiting Media’s mission to transform how hospitality businesses engage in selling their spaces. In his new role, Kevin will lead Visiting Media’s Customer Success, Customer Strategy, Training and Creative Production teams, focusing on building stronger relationships with partners, enhancing customer value and product usage, and developing innovative strategies to support Visiting Media’s continued growth.

"As a hospitality company, our relationships with our customers is our highest priority," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, Chief Executive Officer at Visiting Media. "Kevin's deep understanding of the customer journey, hospitality expertise and experience, and proven, people-first leadership will be key as we continue delivering unparalleled value to our clients and partners.”

Based in Visiting Media’s New York City office, Kevin will lead the CX team in connecting with customers to drive their success through best-in-class customer support, training and technology.

"Visiting Media is doing groundbreaking work in hospitality," offered Huang. “I look forward to contributing to its innovative approaches, building on its successes, and delivering outstanding customer experiences.”

