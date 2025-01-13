L.O.L. Surprise!™ Announces New Hello Kitty® & Friends Collection for 2025

As Part of Its Continued Partnership with Sanrio®, the Popular Brand from MGA Entertainment Features Surprise Unboxing of Hello Kitty® Favorites

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!™, from MGA Entertainment (MGA) – one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world – today announced its new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Loves Hello Kitty® and Friends Tots. The popular brand known for surprise unboxing and innovative, DIY features and fashions has once again partnered with Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, to bring fans eight limited-edition, supercute Tots. Each tot is inspired by the brand’s most iconic characters, including Hello Kitty®, Cinnamoroll™, Pochacco™, Keroppi™, My Melody™, Pompompurin™, Kuromi™, and Tuxedosam™.

Best known for reimagining the blind unboxing experience, L.O.L. Surprise! first began in 2016 with its cute and collectible small dolls that come in a mystery ball. The consumer peels back layer after layer to unwrap and reveal multiple surprises. Now in its eighth year of innovation, the brand includes additional ways to play with L.O.L. Surprise! Tots, Tweens fashion dolls, and O.M.G. fashion dolls, and reaches consumers as young as 4-years-old and up to kidults. The Tots feature adorably tiny fashions, each unboxed one by one for a memorable experience.

“On the heels of Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2024, we are excited to bring fans all-new L.O.L. Surprise! Tots to keep the collectable craze going,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment, “This is now MGA’s second year in partnership with Sanrio (the first with MGA’s Miniverse), and there is something special and lasting about the surprise unboxing of Hello Kitty favorites. We call L.O.L. Surprise! ‘the ball that started it all,’ just like Hello Kitty is the trailblazer in pop culture, so we’re excited to celebrate that nostalgia, innovation and pure fun in 2025 and beyond.”

“Sanrio is known around the world for its iconic characters and influential presence in kawaii culture and our fans are always looking for what’s next in the collectible space,” said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer at Sanrio, Inc. “We are excited to bring our spirit of friendship and surprise and delight to our community once again in partnership with such an innovative brand in the toy space. Following the success of our first collaboration with MGA, we are expanding to include several of Sanrio’s most beloved characters and combining the best of both worlds with a blend of surprise, fashion, collectability, and cuteness that is sure to delight fans of both brands.”

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Hello Kitty and Friends Tots are available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit the official website lolsurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram,Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram , and Facebook.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with their vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles.” To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

Attachments

Amanda Magalski FINN Partners for MGA Entertainment mga@finnpartners.com Sanrio Press Inquiries Sanrio pr@sanrio.com MGA Newsroom MGA Entertainment +1.818.221.4431 news@mgae.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.