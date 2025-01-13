Items signed by notables ranging from Bob Dylan to Thomas Jefferson are in University Archives' Jan. 29th online auction

Autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson as President, dated October 14, 1801, appointing Connecticut congressman Gideon Granger as Postmaster General (est. $8,000-$10,000). Circa 1889 wrought-iron architectural artifact salvaged from Paris’s Eiffel Tower in 1983. Stairway Section #6, comprised of 12 steps, housed in a special cradle and trailer (est. $50,000-$75,000). Bob Dylan’s lyrics to Blowing in the Wind, handwritten and signed at New York’s St. Regis Hotel in 2011, accompanied by a COA from Jeff Rosen, his manager (est. $60,000-$70,000). Astounding collection of more than 70 original metal (copper and steel) etching plates and woodblocks, from 1887-1975, representing great Modern artists like Picasso, Dali, Chagall and others, and sourced by a New York art dealer (est. $100,000-$150,000). Original plane geometry drawing by Albert Einstein, accompanied by three lines of explanation in his hand, signed by him as “A.E.” and sent as homework help to a 15-year-old high school student, circa May 12, 1952 (est. $30,000-$40,000).

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A wrought-iron architectural artifact salvaged in 1983 from the Eiffel Tower in Paris; Bob Dylan ’s signed and handwritten lyrics to the timeless 1963 anthem Blowing in the Wind; and an autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson as President from 1801 are just a few of the expected highlights in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction scheduled for Wednesday, January 29th, at 10am Eastern time.All 459 lots in the catalog are up for viewing and bidding now on the newly redesigned University Archives website – www.UniversityArchives.com – as well as LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“University Archives is ushering in the New Year with a new sale featuring over 450 lots of outstanding historical materials,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives. “The offerings represent the very best of U.S. Presidential, Aviation/Space, Art, Music, Science, Sports, and so much more. Serious collectors need to mark their calendars today.”Lot #358 is the circa 1889 wrought-iron architectural artifact salvaged from Paris’s Eiffel Tower. Stairway Section #6, comprised of twelve steps, originally connected the third floor to the tower and was dismantled in 1983 when elevators were installed. The fragment, with provenance, is about 13.5 feet by 6.5 feet, and is housed in a special cradle and trailer (est. $50,000-$75,000).Lot #273 is Bob Dylan’s lyrics to Blowing in the Wind, handwritten and signed by him at New York’s St. Regis Hotel in 2011. They are accompanied by a COA from Jeff Rosen, Dylan’s manager. The song is featured prominently in the just-released Oscar buzzworthy biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as the folk singer (est. $60,000-$70,000).Lot #51 is an autograph letter signed by Thomas Jefferson as President (as “Th. Jefferson”), dated October 14, 1801, appointing Connecticut congressman Gideon Granger as Postmaster General. Granger would serve in this role through the Madison administration, making him the longest-serving Postmaster General to date. The signature is pristine (est. $8,000-$10,000).Notably, lot #50 is an exquisite miniature of Jefferson attributed to Robert Field, with an intricate hairwork jewelry locket. On one side is a superbly rendered watercolor portrait of Jefferson, and on the other side is a braided design of two-toned white and auburn hair (est. $30,000-$40,000).Lot #138 is an astounding collection of more than 70 original metal (copper and steel) etching plates and woodblocks, spanning the years 1887-1975 and sourced by a New York art dealer. Some of the plates and blocks were directly artist-signed, being examples of the artists’ original signatures. The consignor is offering custom matting and framing of select companion prints.The group represents over 30 international Modern artists, including Pablo Picasso (3), Salvador Dali (5), Marc Chagall (1), Georges Braque (3), Alberto Giacometti (1), Georges Rouault (9), Marcel Duchamp (2), Jean Cocteau (2), Pierre Bonnard (2), Marie Laurencin (7), Leonard Baskin (2), André Derain (3), Raphael Soyer (6) and Joseph Stella (4) (est. $100,000-$150,000).Lot #321 is a PSA/DNA slabbed and certified Type 1 black and white photograph from World War II by Robert Sargent, U.S. Coast Guard Chief Photographer’s Mate, titled Taxis to Hell - and back - Into the Jaws of Death. The chilling photo shows members of Company E, 16th Infantry, 1st Division, wading into the icy waters of Omaha Beach on D-Day 1944 (est. $30,000-$40,000).Lot #407 is an original plane geometry drawing by Albert Einstein, accompanied by three lines of explanation in his hand, and signed by him as “A.E.” The item, dated circa May 12, 1952, was Einstein’s attempt to help a 15-year-old high school student from Los Angeles, California, who’d contacted him regarding a baffling external tangent geometry problem. In true fashion, Einstein’s explanation provided clues but not the answer (est. $30,000-$40,000).Lot #81 is an Abraham Lincoln signed check from Springfield, Illinois, dated September 28, 1857. Lincoln paid about $14 to Reuben F. Ruth, a local saddle and harness maker, from accounts he had held at the Springfield Marine & Fire Insurance Company since 1853. On the same day, Lincoln also paid a furniture dealer and an antislavery settler (est. $25,000-$35,000).Lot #201 is a March 13, 1962 Lehigh Coal & Navigation Company stock certificate signed by Warren Buffett, the third-richest man in the world. There are only eight known examples of similar Buffett signed stock certificates, including one in a museum (est. $15,000-$20,000).Lot #246 is an autograph endorsement signed by Benjamin Franklin as the 6th President of Pennsylvania (signed “B Franklin Presidt”), PSA/DNA slabbed and graded NM-MT 8. In the March 2, 1787 communication, Franklin gives directions to the Commissioners of Bankrupt, a judicial entity formed to resolve legal proceedings related to insolvency. Within three months, Franklin would serve as a delegate to the 1787 Constitutional Convention (est. $15,000-$20,000).Lot #129 is a franking signature by George Washington, dated Jan. 5, 1780 and PSA/DNA slabbed and certified authentic. The cover was written in Morris Town, N.J., and addressed to Colonel Stephen Moylan of Colchester, Connecticut, the leader of “Moylan’s Horse,” or the 4th Continental Light Dragoons, who fought in major Rev-War engagements (est. $10,000-$12,000).Lot #311 is a Civil War-dated archive of over 300 handwritten letters exchanged between David Masten of Company E, N.Y. 143rd Infantry, and his wife, Ella. Masten was also a musician who later served in the ambulance corps. The letters tell of the Chattanooga-Ringgold Campaign, the Atlanta and Carolinas Campaigns, as well as Sherman's March to the Sea (est. $8,000-$10,000).Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website: https://www.universityarchives.com/auction-catalog/rare-autographs-manuscripts-books-memorabilia_57SMMUXB7A University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111, or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information about University Archives and the Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction planned for Wednesday, January 29th, visit www.universityarchives.com # # # #

