POLL: Beer Still King of Dry January

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three-fifths (60 percent) of Americans participating in Dry January believe low- and no-alcohol beer helps them achieve their moderation goals, a year-over-year increase of two percent according to a recent Morning Consult poll commissioned by the Beer Institute.

"Beer has always been the beverage of moderation, and that’s even more clear as consumers find ways to balance Dry January with staying socially connected,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Beer lovers across the country are turning to low- and no-alcohol beers as their go-to choice to meet moderation goals. America’s brewers are rising to the occasion with innovative, flavorful choices that combine quality and responsibility—proving once again that beer is leading the way in meeting consumer demands."

The same survey among adults of legal drinking age showed that when selecting non-alc beverages, one-fifth prefer non-alc beer (22%), which aligns with market data showing that in the United States non-alc beer grew 30% in 2024 (Circana).

Additional highlights from the poll, which was fielded between January 2-6, 2025, include:

60% of Americans say that low- and no-alcohol beer is a good alternative for people who are looking to moderate their alcohol consumption long-term, a two percent increase from 2024.

When selecting NA beverages, adults 21+ prefer NA beer (22%) to NA liquor (10%) or NA wine (13%).

Of those participating in Dry or Damp January, they cited improving wellness (49%) and saving money (48%) as the top reasons.

Non-alc beer continues to surge globally as well, making up 86% of worldwide sales. The market for no-alc beer tripled in size over the past five years and now more than one percent of total beer volume.

“Non-alc beer is the fastest growing segment in the beer industry, consistently growing by double digits over the past few years. This increase reflects a broader consumer recognition in their options when moderating their alcohol intake, without sacrificing flavor or quality," said Andrew Heritage, chief economist at the Beer Institute. "As the industry continues to meet evolving consumer preferences, we’re seeing this category starting to carve out a share of the market, signaling long-term potential for sustained growth.”

Survey Details:

Morning Consult conducted this poll on behalf of the Beer Institute between January 2-6, 2025, among a sample of 2,082 adults aged 21 or older. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults 21+ based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, and region. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

