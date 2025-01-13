Unlock Your Potential With DDB Miner Profitable Investment Opportunities

Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom , Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDB Miner ("DDB Miner" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin mining company focused on low-cost, efficient operations, has released its August 201 Operational Update.





Key Highlights January 2025:

· +500 MW Power Pipeline: DDB Miner continues to evaluate a potential +500 MW pipeline of similar low-cost opportunities

· Increasing Hash Rate: Monthly average hash rate is 920 PH/s, up 4% from December 2024

· Bitcoin Production: Approximately 39.31 Bitcoin is expected to have been produced

· High Uptime: Mining fleet averaged 98.7% uptime in December, compared to 97.3% uptime in November due to maintenance

· Sustainable Operations: Northeastern U.S. Scope 1 and Scope 21 operations continue to be 100% zero-carbon hydroelectric



Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by the company, such as emissions from combustion in boilers, furnaces, vehicles, etc. owned or controlled by the company. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling. These classifications help organizations strategically manage and report their greenhouse gas emissions.



Management and Board Additions

“We have decisively strengthened our leadership team and Board. I believe we have assembled an outstanding team that works relentlessly to identify and seize opportunities to maximize shareholder value,” said DDB Miner CEO. “We are focused on several key areas: organic revenue expansion, strategic M&A, leveraging our competitive advantage in energy costs to improve margins, attracting and allocating capital to support growth, and developing a high-performing team to deliver on our vision. By focusing our efforts and resources on initiatives that drive steady, meaningful progress, we aim to deliver strong returns to shareholders on an accelerated timeline.”



Mining Update

“Based on an average Bitcoin price of $60,286, we expect revenues of approximately $2.37 million for December. This includes production of approximately 39.31 BTC for the month,” the CEO continued. “Due to the increase in Bitcoin difficulty, which peaked at 92.67 in November and is 90.67 in October 2024, production in December was approximately 1% lower than in November (39.7 BTC mined).”



At the end of December, the company held approximately 89.6 Bitcoin.



About DDB Miner

DDB Miner is an innovator in the Bitcoin space, dedicated to bringing digital assets to an environmentally friendly energy grid. With an outstanding leadership team from globally recognized brands, DDB Miner is convening thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operations in the Northeastern United States have been independently certified as 100% carbon neutral, and the company is also pursuing a carbon negative emissions strategy. For more information, visit ddbminer.com.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

