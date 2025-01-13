Sparkling Ice® Accelerates Growth with Annie Murphy’s Return to the Flavor Lab

Talking Rain prepares to release a bevy of new products and offerings in 2025, as Sparkling Ice “Chief Flavor Officer” Annie Murphy marks her second year in the role

PRESTON, Wash., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, today announced the return of Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy as Sparkling Ice’s effervescent “Chief Flavor Officer.” Kicking off a year that promises flavorful surprises from the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., the fresh campaign places Sparkling Ice Caffeine in the limelight and builds on 12 months of momentum with target Zillennials.

In 2024, the “Anything But Subtle” brand character first inspired Sparkling Ice fans with her celebration of flavor and her larger-than-life personality. In the campaign’s new iteration, Murphy’s character expands her quest for intense, bold flavors and invites consumers to enjoy “Yes You Cans” of Sparkling Ice Caffeine, which deliver just the right amount of naturally-derived caffeine – in an aluminum can – to make it through the afternoon slump.

Sparkling Ice Caffeine is a full-flavor sparkling water with just 70mg of caffeine, zero sugar, vitamins and antioxidants. The perfect "perk me up" for any time of day, the product neatly fills the void between coffee and energy drinks. The brand’s social content also highlights consumers’ tired relationship with traditional soda and supports their resolution to “dump soda” in the New Year.

Across the Sparkling Ice line of beverages, investments in creative, media and consumer touchpoints that resonate are sure to set consumers buzzing in 2025.

“We’re focused on listening and understanding our consumers so that we can create meaningful cultural connections,” said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “Last year we sent Sparkling Ice ‘To The Moon’ in Meghan Trainor’s music video, recreated the taste of the STARBURST® original fruit chew candy in our signature zero-sugar beverage, and became the official ‘sparkling refreshment’ of the Seattle Sounders FC. This year, there’s even more to explore in the Flavor Lab.”

The Anything But Subtle campaigns aim to spark awareness, familiarity, trial and advocacy among Millennials and Gen-Z consumers. Last year’s campaign spiked unaided brand awareness, quadrupling the number of consumers who reported Sparkling Ice as a “top of mind” brand. Consumers responded, purchasing 14% more Sparkling Ice than they did the year before and strengthening the brand’s position at the top of the category.

Looking ahead, Sparkling Ice’s planned moves are bigger and bolder than ever. How does the team and its Chief Flavor Officer maintain their momentum? As Murphy says, “It’s just one fruit in front of the other.”

Murphy’s return underscores the company’s commitment to the real experts in its labs who bring the amazing flavors to life. With an actual flavor laboratory in the middle of the company’s main offices, Talking Rain has put its beverage science at the forefront of the brand.

“Rain Makers are the reason we’ve been able to craft such imaginative, delicious, and healthy sparkling refreshments year after year, and they’re the key ingredient in Sparkling Ice’s success,” said Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain. “We have some incredible new offerings coming out this year that I can’t wait for our flavor fans to savor. Our greatest satisfaction comes from knowing our products touch the hearts and minds of our consumers.”

DePencier agreed, noting that the brand’s loyal fans love Sparkling Ice because it reliably offers delicious refreshment with a fun personality and good value. In fact, “Consumers reach for us as a ritual, whether it's a treat at the end of a day or after a personal accomplishment,” he said.

View the latest Sparkling Ice “Anything But Subtle” campaign creative on YouTube: Breakroom and Yes You Cans. The new campaign launches January 13, with online video, connected TV, paid display, and social media posts.

For more information on Sparkling Ice visit www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates for Talking Rain

talkingrain@firmani.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61d3b3ab-0b5e-4b13-9b9a-f220deeedc79

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37c1fdf-f836-4998-8e4e-c7eb099ec283

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/393f4345-9e1b-45ec-bb39-39979e633489

Sparkling Ice 'Chief Flavor Officer' Annie Murphy invites consumers to enjoy Sparkling Ice Caffeine In a fresh twist on Sparkling Ice "Anything But Subtle" campaign, Annie Murphy's Chief Flavor Officer character invites consumers to enjoy "Yes You Cans" of Sparkling Ice Caffeine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.