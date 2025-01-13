OSE Immunotherapeutics Appoints Dr. Sonya Montgomery as Chief Development Officer

NANTES, France, January 13, 2025 – 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), today announced the appointment of Dr. Sonya Montgomery as Chief Development Officer. Sonya will serve on the OSE Immunotherapeutics Executive Committee in a strategic move that will enhance the company’s development capabilities.

Dr. Montgomery brings over two decades of experience leading R&D strategies at major life science companies. She will oversee development activities for the company’s key assets and the strategic development of the preclinical and clinical product portfolio, and coordinate development efforts across manufacturing, supply, translational & biomarker development, alliance, and medico-marketing teams.

Dr. Montgomery’s expertise extends to defining and executing development strategies across various therapeutic areas and modalities. She is skilled in designing innovative and efficient development plans for biologics, advanced therapies, and small molecules. She has successfully partnered various clinical assets to large pharma, secured financing for pipeline programs, and led programs from discovery through registration in Europe and the United States.

Dr. Montgomery started her career in Canada, later holding various global leadership positions, including Director and Clinical Lead at Pfizer (Connecticut and Cambridge, US), Executive Director Clinical Development at Relypsa (California, US), Vice President Clinical Development at ProQR (Netherlands), Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at Gyroscope Therapeutics (London, UK), and more recently Chief Medical Officer at Evox Therapeutics (Oxford, UK). She has also been an advisor on development strategy for early-stage biotech companies and supported their financing strategy.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer, OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “I am delighted Sonya will lead the advancement of our preclinical and clinical portfolio and the development strategy. Her track record of successfully advancing assets from discovery through clinical development to regulatory approval and launch brings immense value to OSE. Sonya’s wealth of experience in efficient strategic planning across various development stages and multiple therapeutic areas, her international experience, and business acumen will be key to driving strategic growth and addressing unmet medical needs with our pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets.”

Sonya Montgomery, Chief Development Officer, OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “I am thrilled to lead development activities at OSE at such an exciting time. OSE is uniquely positioned among its biotech peers thanks to its highly innovative and diversified proprietary pipeline and partnered programs, with the ability to deliver differentiated first-in-class immunotherapeutic drug candidates, both in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. I look forward to contributing to advancing the company’s development and growth strategy.”

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn

Contacts

Fiona Olivier

fiona.olivier@ose-immuno.com







Sylvie Détry

sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com











French Media Contact

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 6 07 768 283







U.S. Media Contact

Rooney Partners LLC

Kate Barrette

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561





Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management considering its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2024, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2023, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.