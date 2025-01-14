ThoroughCare Partners with CareCo AI to Enhance Efficiency and Patient Care

The partnership will help increase care coordinator productivity and customer retention.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoroughCare today announced that the company is entering a strategic partnership with CareCo, an innovative provider of generative AI-powered tools. This collaboration aims to assist care managers in streamlining patient, task, and call management, enabling them to dedicate more time to patient interactions and less to administrative work. CareCo’s advanced technology is designed to seamlessly integrate with ThoroughCare’s existing platform, facilitating a more efficient, AI-assisted workflow that minimizes manual entry, speeds up documentation processes, and reduces errors."The partnership represents a significant step toward modernizing the administrative processes within healthcare organizations and alleviating the administrative burden on care teams," said Dan Godla, CEO of ThoroughCare. "By leveraging AI to simplify and accelerate documentation, our platform can help providers shift their focus from administrative tasks to patient engagement, ultimately improving both care outcomes and provider satisfaction."CareCo’s platform has been proven to help coordinators be at least 50% more efficient, increasing both their productivity and customer retention. Every aspect of a patient’s details and history is easily managed and well structured, leaving no tasks or calls overlooked. From creating call plans to transcribing patient interactions to post-call summaries, this approach allows care managers to focus on what they do best—providing personalized, compassionate care to patients. It’s an ideal complement to ThoroughCare’s solutions."Our collaboration with ThoroughCare is an important move in supporting care managers and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery," said Mendel Erlenwein, CEO of CareCo. "We are committed to creating technology that improves workflows and allows providers to devote more time to patient care, which is at the heart of better healthcare outcomes."About ThoroughCareThoroughCare provides a leading care coordination solution to approximately 700 care delivery organizations throughout the United States. The platform enables seamless care across the healthcare continuum, treating the whole person and healing the whole population by driving personalized health experiences, streamlining value-based care delivery, and identifying the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net About CareCoCareCo is a generative AI copilot for care coordinators, which transforms documentation and administrative processes in healthcare. The technology aims to empower care managers by simplifying workflows, improving data accuracy, and enhancing productivity. For more information, visit www.careco.ai

