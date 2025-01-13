Libraries Empower Translational Science Hubs with Collaborative Resources, Expertise

Kristi Holmes, PhD, associate dean for knowledge management and strategy.

Academic health sciences libraries play a pivotal role in advancing clinical and translational science, offering services that span the entire research lifecycle. As essential partners in the success of clinical and translational research, libraries have long collaborated with Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) Program hubs, along with other translational initiatives such as the IDeA Clinical & Translational Research Network.

A recent article published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science features contributions from 23 authors — including Kristi Holmes, PhD, associate dean for knowledge management and strategy. The authors illustrate the valuable role libraries can play in supporting Translational Science Hubs as they highlight potential areas for collaboration, while offering a comprehensive overview of how libraries can enhance the work of Translational Science Hubs by addressing the diverse information needs of researchers.

“This paper can foster collaborations to more fully realize the potential of thriving learning health systems — where we continually learn from what we do and do what we learn,” said Holmes, director of informatics and data science at the Northwestern University Clinical and Translational Sciences (NUCATS) Institute and director of the Galter Health Sciences Library and Learning Center at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Our collaboration of over 20 library leaders exemplifies the power of collective expertise and a shared mission. Together, we’re breaking down silos, accelerating discovery, and ensuring that knowledge serves its ultimate purpose — improving lives through science.”

Richard D’Aquilla, MD, associate vice president of research, and senior associate dean for clinical and translational research.

Galter was positioned within NUCATS over a decade ago to facilitate important research, clinical and education synergies at the university.

“In translational medicine, the path from the bench to the bedside is only as strong as the knowledge networks supporting it,” said NUCATS multiple principal investigator Richard D’Aquilla, MD, associate vice president of research, and senior associate dean for clinical and translational research. “Our library partners play a pivotal role in facilitating access to the knowledge needed by researchers to foster innovation, collaboration, and evidence-based practice across disciplines.”

With a shared commitment to improving patient care and enhancing the understanding of complex medical conditions, the collaboration between libraries and Translational Science Hubs promises to open new avenues for groundbreaking research and impactful scientific discoveries. The article provides a roadmap for these hubs and libraries to deepen their collaboration, ensuring that researchers have access to the critical tools and information they need to drive innovation in clinical and translational science.

The collaborative team was led by Bart Ragon at the Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia. The work was supported, in part, through the following National Institutes of Health NCATS and National Institute of General Medical Sciences grants: UL1TR003015, UM1TR004926, UM1TR004402, UL1TR001445, UL1TR002319, UM1TR004771, UL1TR001857, U54GM115458, U54GM115428, UL1TR002553, UL1TR001872, U54GM115677, UL1TR00200, UL1TR002389, UL1TR002384, and UM1TR005121.