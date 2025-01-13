Mimecast Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance Archive

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading cybersecurity company transforming the way businesses manage and mitigate human risk, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the inaugural Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance Archive.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Prior to this report, Mimecast was recognized as a Leader seven times in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

Mimecast believes this recognition acknowledges their commitment to addressing the growing need for secure, compliant, and efficient digital communications governance. The company strengthened its governance and compliance capabilities through the acquisition of Aware in August 2024, which expanded Mimecast’s offerings with Aware Signal, Aware Search & Discover, Aware Spotlight and Aware Data Management. By leveraging advanced technologies, including AI-driven insights and seamless integration capabilities, Mimecast provides organizations with the tools needed to navigate complex regulatory landscapes while enhancing operational resilience.

“As businesses become dependent on new communication channels, they are exposed to new risks. We are innovating our compliance and archiving solutions to ensure we reduce this risk for our customers,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO at Mimecast. “We feel, this recognition from Gartner is an acknowledgement to the efforts we’re making to expand and enhance our governance capabilities to align with ever-changing regulations and new market demands. To us, it's more than a recognition; we feel, it's an opportunity to provide comprehensive visibility and real-time control across enterprise collaboration channels. This helps ensure that customers remain compliant and secure.”

A Senior IT Support Technician in the Healthcare and Biotech industry who uses Mimecast Cloud Archive remarked: “I have been very impressed with the archiving feature in Mimecast. We have actually used this as a replacement for legacy user shared mailboxes. It is easy to search and locate items and due to its view.” Via Gartner Peer Insights™ where Mimecast Cloud Archive has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 150 reviews.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Mimecast’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.mimecast.com/resources/analyst-reports/mimecast-leader-gartner-dcga/.

______________________________

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance Archive, 8 January 2025, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Rizvan Hussain

