Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,615 in the last 365 days.

You're Invited: Biennial Revenue Estimate Presentation Today at 2 p.m.

TEXAS, January 13 - You are cordially invited to attend Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's release of the Biennial Revenue Estimate (BRE) today at 2 p.m. Hegar will present the BRE to the Legislature, media and public via Microsoft Teams.

Event attendees will be welcome to submit questions for the Comptroller following the presentation. The Teams link will remain accessible for replaying after the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

You're Invited: Biennial Revenue Estimate Presentation Today at 2 p.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more