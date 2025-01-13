You're Invited: Biennial Revenue Estimate Presentation Today at 2 p.m.

TEXAS, January 13 - You are cordially invited to attend Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's release of the Biennial Revenue Estimate (BRE) today at 2 p.m. Hegar will present the BRE to the Legislature, media and public via Microsoft Teams. Event attendees will be welcome to submit questions for the Comptroller following the presentation. The Teams link will remain accessible for replaying after the event.

