Private tutoring Market Growing at 9.4% CAGR, Hit USD 123.51 Billion by 2030 | Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Private tutoring Market by Type, End User and Course Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,"The private tutoring market size is expected to reach $123,511.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. Private tutoring is a teaching method, in which student or parents hire paid teacher or trainer to provide personalized teaching. Private tutors helps students to clear their doubts and to enhance their performance in subjects where they are lacking behind.Private tutoring has been gaining significant traction among parents. As parents want their children to achieve the highest ranks in academics and most of the parents feel that their children are not performing well in certain subjects. Furthermore, students are increasingly incline towards the sports and arts education as they want follow their passion and latter they can have career and business option related to their passion.The quality education of the public school has been decreased which is why private tutoring services has been gaining major popularity among the parents, Furthermore, unavailability of the better education facilities in rural and remote areas has boosted the demand for private tutors.According to the private tutoring market analysis, the private tutoring market segmented into type, end user, course type and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into online and offline and blended. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into, preschool and primary students, middle school students, high school students and college students. By course type, market is categorized into, academics, arts, sports and other training. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).On the basis of type, the online segment has been gaining significant share in global private tutoring market and is estimated to reach $27,576.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Online tutoring is the process of tutoring in an online environment, Where tutor and student are in different geographic locations as well as in different time zones. It helps students to learn from the comfort of their home. Online and mobile learning platforms are increasingly used by students owing to benefits associated such as high affordability, improve student attendance and access to updated content. According to the private tutoring market trends, on the basis of end user, the preschool and primary students segment is growing at highest CAGR growth rate and is estimated to reach $15,798.0 million by 2030. Preschool and primary plays vital role in building the foundation of children before they start their education. Rising parent awareness regarding early childhood education and rising nuclear families and working women are some of the attributes supporting the private tutoring market growth through preschool and primary student segment. Rising parent awareness regarding early childhood education and rising nuclear families and working women are some of the attributes supporting the private tutoring market growth through preschool and primary student segment.On the basis of course type, the sports segments accounted for around 16.4% market share in 2020, with and is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.6% during the private tutoring market forecast period. Increasing participation of the students and adults in sports activities and rising expenditure for sports education has been creating demand for private tutoring market. People are encouraging their children for sports along with academics which can helps children to boost their confidence level, enhance physical health and further they can be encouraged to choose sports as career and passion. Several vendors in the market are enhancing their coaching facilities with the help of integration of technologies such as virtual reality and analytics. Thus, above mentioned factors are likely to spurs the growth of the market during the forecast period.Region wise, Asia-Pacific private tutoring market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing population, increasing need for education, aggressive competition and rise in disposable income are expected to drive the demand for private tutoring. Rising employment opportunities for engineering, medical and architecture disciplines, which motivate students and adults to gain expertise in such subjects, which in turn, creates demand for private tutor in Asia-Pacific region. The players operating in the private tutoring industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include ArborBridge, BenchPrep, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg, Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Tutor Doctor, Tutoring Club, LLC, Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd., Sylvan Learning, LLC and TAL Education Group.Key Findings Of The StudyThe private tutoring market was valued at $29,566.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 123,511.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.By type, the offline and blended segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on end user, the high school students segment was valued at $11,332.6 million, accounting for 27.4% of the global private tutoring market share.By course type, the academics segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.In 2020, the China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific, and is projected to reach $12,307.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

