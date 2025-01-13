Attorney General James Releases Statement on MSG Networks and Optimum Negotiations

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on the contract negotiations between MSG Networks and Altice, which owns Optimum:

“As two major corporations engage in contract talks, the people who are impacted the most are everyday New Yorkers who simply want to watch sports and enjoy television programming. Altice, which owns Optimum, and MSG Networks, which provides sports coverage for some of New York’s favorite sports teams, are struggling to reach a final agreement, and consumers who expect the programming and games they paid for are the ones missing out. I will be monitoring this situation closely to ensure New York customers receive the services they are paying for. I urge both companies to work together to reach a fair, final agreement so New Yorkers can get back to rooting for the home teams.”