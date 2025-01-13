National Advertising Division Refers Home Chef to Federal Trade

Based on Relish Labs, LLC d/b/a Home Chef’s failure to address compliance concerns from a previous inquiry, BBB National Program’s National Advertising Division has referred Home Chef to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in accordance with its procedures.

New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Relish Labs, LLC d/b/a Home Chef’s failure to address compliance concerns from a previous inquiry, BBB National Program’s National Advertising Division has referred Home Chef to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in accordance with its procedures.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) conducted two prior compliance proceedings, following a challenge from HelloFresh, during which Home Chef agreed to modify or discontinue certain claims. Among these were the express claim “Don’t settle for HelloFresh” and the implied claim “Home Chef provides better quality meals and superior service than HelloFresh,” which Home Chef informed NAD it had permanently discontinued.

NAD treated the permanently discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

However, NAD received reports about continued noncompliance concerning the “#1 in Customer Satisfaction” claim and engaged with Home Chef to ensure full compliance with the decision. As Home Chef declined to make the required changes, NAD has referred the matter to the FTC for review and potential enforcement action. Additionally, NAD will notify the platforms where noncompliant advertising appeared and with whom it has a reporting relationship.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: jrosenberg@bbbnp.org Job Title: Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.