Celona Named Private Wireless Networks Winner in 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards

Celona 5G LAN recognized for its secure, end-to-end enterprise design that prioritizes the delivery of mission-critical applications via high performance connectivity in hard to reach places

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, a pioneer in private 5G networks, has been named the Fierce Network Innovation Awards winner in the Private Wireless Networks category. The Fierce Network Innovation Awards honor groundbreaking companies, technologies and individuals that are revolutionizing the communications industry. These innovations demonstrate exceptional potential to drive cost savings, enhance customer engagement and transform network capabilities.

Celona’s 5G LAN solution is being recognized by an elite group of judges as the future of wireless networking, where edge compute and AI innovations are being actualized. Through its secure, enterprise-class architecture, industries like manufacturing, petrochemicals, warehousing and mining will be able to finally gain access to the high performance connectivity required to enable digital transformation in environments traditionally too difficult to deploy reliable, high-speed connectivity at scale.

“We are incredibly excited to have won the Fierce Network Innovation Award for Private Wireless,” said Rajeev Shah, co-founder and CEO of Celona. “This is a testament to our team and their innovative work to design and deliver a robust private networking solution that enables the next evolution of the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)—one that will go a long way to help eliminate the industrial digital divide in the U.S. Without secure, high performance connectivity many industries are simply unable to automate and to maintain their competitive edge. With Celona’s 5G LAN solution tomorrow’s promise becomes today’s reality.”

Celona’s private 5G LAN solution uses its patented MicroSlicing™ technology, which automatically enforces application-level SLAs and guaranteed quality of service for mission-critical applications across the private wireless network, along with Celona Aerloc, a new suite of security capabilities geared to the next generation of private 5G wireless network security for IIoT without sacrificing agility. Enterprises benefit from the seamless consolidation of multiple legacy networks into a single, secure private 5G infrastructure for optimal efficiency, state-of-the-art security and global competitiveness.

Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network remarked, “The 2024 winners showcase the ingenuity and innovation driving the telecommunications industry forward. These trailblazers are not only addressing today’s challenges but are also laying the groundwork for the networks of tomorrow. Congratulations to all the winners—we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

About Fierce Network

The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world’s operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit https://www.fierce-network.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media contact:

Lisa Garza

Celona

lgarza@celona.io

510-366-2225

