Learning and Educational Toys Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 81.3 Billion by 2030, Report

The global learning and educational toys market was valued at $49,973.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,295.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Learning and Educational Toys Market by Product Type (Building Sets, Games & Puzzles, Sports & Outdoor Toys, and Others), Age Group (5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Channels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global learning and educational toys industry generated $49.97 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $81.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Major determinants of the market growthRise in demand from children and young population, reduction of carbon footprint and surge in environment-friendly initiatives, and advent of games in bars and cafes have boosted the growth of the global learning and educational toys market . However, tariff duties, growth in digitalization, and widespread penetration of smartphones hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing markets and rapid growth of online retail platformsare expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14608 The sports and outdoor toys segment held the lion's shareBy product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global learning and educational toys market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of the sport among children and adults. The report includes an analysis on the building sets, games & puzzles, and others.The specialty store segment dominated the marketBy distribution channel, the specialty store segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global learning and educational toys market, as they offer high-quality service and detailed product specification & expert guidance. However, the online channelssegment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing toease in access to product information and large consumer base.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e099f9c416c186484752b39b7c22b8e6 Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest shareBy region, the global learning and educational toys market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to large rural population, rise in urbanization, women participation in the workforce, and increase in disposable income.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14608 Major market playersAtlas GamesGoliath GamesClementoni S.p.A.The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Inc.Ravensburger AGZEPHYR TOYMAKERS PVT. LTD.Vtech HoldingsTomy Company, Ltd.Thames & Kosmos𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 :-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/handheld-fans-market-A17759 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-rehabilitation-products-market-A16857

