Cling Film Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Projected to Reach USD 1,921.9 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 3.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA food industry is expected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR, driven by busy lifestyles and a preference for convenient, packaged, ready-to-eat foods. Innovations in cling films have improved food protection against contaminants and spoilage.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cling film market is on a steady growth trajectory, with its market size estimated to increase from USD 1,362.5 million in 2025 to an impressive USD 1,921.9 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2025–2035). In 2024, the market revenue stood at USD 1,331.2 million, reflecting growing demand and wide adoption of cling films across multiple industries.

Cling film, known for its flexibility and protective qualities, is witnessing significant demand in the food industry, which is projected to account for over 64.6% of the total market share by 2035. Its cost-effectiveness, combined with low permeability to water vapor and oxygen, makes it an ideal choice for food wrapping, ensuring prolonged freshness and extended shelf life of perishable items. As a result, cling films are increasingly being used in food presentation and packaging solutions globally.

The rising consumer preference for fresh and hygienically packaged food and the food industry’s emphasis on innovative and sustainable packaging are expected to be a key driver of market expansion in the coming decade.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Cling Film Market Include

Growing popularity of cling film packaging due to its features like durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness

Rising need for flexible packaging solutions globally

Escalating demand for packaged food products, including ready-to-eat meals and dairy items

Robust growth of the organized retail sector

Growing demand for plastic wrap solutions

Increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases, coupled with rising focus on improving food safety

Rise of online grocery as well as online food delivery services

Increasing demand in the consumer goods sector

Innovation in cling film dispensers as well as cling wrap machines



The Cling Film Market refers to the market for plastic films, commonly known as cling film or plastic wrap, which are typically used for wrapping and preserving food products. Cling film is a thin, stretchable plastic film that adheres to surfaces like containers, food, or other items. It is commonly made from PVC (polyvinyl chloride) or polyethylene. The market encompasses various aspects such as production, consumption, sales, and trends related to cling film, which is widely used in both household and commercial applications.

"The cling film market continues to grow, driven by its versatility and increasing demand across food packaging and retail sectors. With sustainability concerns rising, there’s a noticeable shift towards eco-friendly options like biodegradable and recyclable films. The future of cling film lies in innovation, balancing convenience with environmental responsibility," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI)



Key Dynamics in the Cling Wrap Industry

Rising Demand for Ready-to-eat Meals Driving the Cling Film Market Growth

Leading restaurants and food and beverage stores are now identifying the benefits of cling films as more and more people use them for their business. Most companies manufacturing these cling films offer them wholesale, making them available at extremely cheap and affordable prices. Getting them in bulk also allows users to store their food items in a more efficient and organized manner.

Cling films are widely used for preparing meals in restaurants and also for catering purposes. These films are used to make sous vide cooking, which is one type of cooking that is ideal for chicken and steak items while preserving their tenderness and flavors. This enhanced cooking flexibility makes professional chefs recommend cling film for a large variety of preparations.

Several countries in Asia have witnessed rapid growth in urbanization. For instance, as per the World Bank, the urban population in China increased by almost 15% between 2012 and 2022. This growth has led to increased adoption of on-the-go food consumption habits among consumers, creating prospects for the target market.

The increasing number of single-person households and the fast-paced lifestyles have led to many people preferring ready-to-eat meals. This is creating demand for cling films, and the trend is expected to continue through 2035.

Market Value of Cling Film by Country

Countries Value CAGR (2025 to 2035) USA 3.40% Germany 3.00% China 4.50% UK 3.20% Spain 3.10% India 5.20% Canada 3.90%

Increasing Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases Drives Growth in Cling Film Industry Demand

Foodborne diseases, often caused by bacterial contamination, have become a growing concern worldwide, emphasizing the importance of safe food handling and storage practices. Cling film plays a critical role in this process, providing a protective barrier that minimizes the risk of contamination during food storage and transportation.

As awareness about food safety continues to rise, consumers are increasingly demanding clean, reliable packaging solutions for their food. Cling film is widely recognized for its effectiveness in safeguarding food from contamination, making it an indispensable tool for both consumers and food industry professionals.

The surge in popularity of ready-to-eat foods, which are more vulnerable to contamination, has further accelerated the need for secure, hygienic packaging. Cling film ensures that food stays fresh and protected, meeting the growing demand for safety and convenience in the food sector.

Key Takeaways From The Cling Film Market Report

The global cling film market recorded a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2024.

Market value reached USD 1,331.2 million in 2024, indicating positive growth.

The food industry in the USA presents significant growth opportunities, with an expected CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

India’s cling film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Polyethylene is expected to lead the material segment, accounting for 55.3% of the market share.

Food packaging will dominate the end-use sector, representing 64.6% of the market share until 2035.

Key Drivers Fueling the Growth of the Cling Film Market

Rising Demand for Food Preservation: Cling films are widely used in the food industry to extend the shelf life of perishable goods. The increasing focus on food preservation and waste reduction boosts the demand for cling films in packaging and storage. Convenience and Ease of Use: The growing preference for convenient, easy-to-use packaging solutions in households and foodservice industries has led to increased demand for cling films. Their flexibility, ability to wrap various products, and simple application process contribute to their popularity. Growth of the E-Commerce Sector: The expanding e-commerce market, especially in food delivery and online grocery shopping, is driving the demand for cling films as they are used extensively for packaging and protecting products during shipping and storage. Sustainability Trends and Eco-Friendly Alternatives: As the world shifts toward sustainable practices, there is a rising demand for biodegradable, recyclable, and eco-friendly cling films. Manufacturers are introducing innovations to meet this demand, propelling market growth. Increase in Processed and Packaged Food Consumption: With the growing global population and changing consumer lifestyles, there is a surge in the consumption of processed and packaged foods. This trend directly drives the demand for cling films used in packaging and preserving food items for retail.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the cling film sector are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Developments in Cling Film Market

Berry Global introduced a new version of its Omni® Xtra polyethylene cling film in November 2023. It is a PVC cling film substitute that is mostly used for fresh food applications.

Wrapmaster released a new compostable cling film in April 2023, which can be disposed of in a food waste composter and composted in both residential and industrial settings. Wrapmaster's cling films are well-known for their superior quality and endurance.

Key Players in Cling Film Market

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A

Kalan SAS

Fine Vantage Limited

Wrapmaster

Rotofresh - Rotochef s.r.l.

Manuli Stretch S.p.A.

Klöckner Pentaplast

Prowrap Group (Wrapex Limited)

3M Company

Benkai Co., Ltd

Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD

Anchor Packaging

Anhui Jumei Biological Technology Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Cling Film Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

In terms of material type, the cling film include polyethylene (PE), bi-axially oriented polypropylene(BOPP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) and others

By Thickness:

In terms of thickness, the cling film is segmented into up to 9 microns, 9 to 12 micron and above 12 microns.

By End Use:

Some of end users in the cling film include food packaging, beverages packaging, cosmetics & personal care product packaging, and pharmaceuticals packaging.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Frischhaltefolien befindet sich auf einem stetigen Wachstumskurs, wobei seine Marktgröße schätzungsweise von 1.362,5 Mio. USD im Jahr 2025 auf beeindruckende 1.921,9 Mio. USD bis 2035 steigen wird, was einer CAGR von 3,5 % im Prognosezeitraum (2025-2035) entspricht. Im Jahr 2024 lag der Marktumsatz bei 1.331,2 Mio. USD, was die wachsende Nachfrage und die breite Akzeptanz von Frischhaltefolien in verschiedenen Branchen widerspiegelt.

Frischhaltefolie, die für ihre Flexibilität und Schutzeigenschaften bekannt ist, verzeichnet eine erhebliche Nachfrage in der Lebensmittelindustrie, die bis 2035 voraussichtlich über 64,6 % des Gesamtmarktanteils ausmachen wird. Seine Kosteneffizienz, kombiniert mit einer geringen Durchlässigkeit für Wasserdampf und Sauerstoff, macht es zu einer idealen Wahl für die Verpackung von Lebensmitteln, die eine längere Frische und längere Haltbarkeit von verderblichen Artikeln gewährleistet. Infolgedessen werden Frischhaltefolien weltweit zunehmend in Lebensmittelpräsentations- und Verpackungslösungen eingesetzt.

Es wird erwartet, dass die steigende Präferenz der Verbraucher für frische und hygienisch verpackte Lebensmittel und die Betonung innovativer und nachhaltiger Verpackungen in der Lebensmittelindustrie ein wichtiger Treiber für die Marktexpansion im kommenden Jahrzehnt sein werden.

Der Frischhaltefolienmarkt bezieht sich auf den Markt für Kunststofffolien, allgemein bekannt als Frischhaltefolie oder Plastikfolie, die typischerweise zum Verpacken und Konservieren von Lebensmitteln verwendet werden. Frischhaltefolie ist eine dünne, dehnbare Kunststofffolie, die auf Oberflächen wie Behältern, Lebensmitteln oder anderen Gegenständen haftet. Es wird üblicherweise aus PVC (Polyvinylchlorid) oder Polyethylen hergestellt. Der Markt umfasst verschiedene Aspekte wie Produktion, Verbrauch, Verkauf und Trends im Zusammenhang mit Frischhaltefolie, die sowohl im Haushalt als auch im gewerblichen Bereich weit verbreitet ist.

"Der Markt für Frischhaltefolien wächst weiter, angetrieben von ihrer Vielseitigkeit und der steigenden Nachfrage in den Bereichen Lebensmittelverpackungen und Einzelhandel. Mit zunehmender Nachhaltigkeit gibt es eine spürbare Verschiebung hin zu umweltfreundlichen Optionen wie biologisch abbaubaren und recycelbaren Folien. Die Zukunft der Frischhaltefolie liegt in der Innovation, die Komfort und Umweltverantwortung in Einklang bringt." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Marktwert der Frischhaltefolie nach Ländern

Länder Wert-CAGR (2025 bis 2035) USA 3.40% Deutschland 3.00% China 4.50% Vereinigtes Königreich 3.20% Spanien 3.10% Indien 5.20% Kanada 3.90%

Die zunehmende Prävalenz lebensmittelbedingter Krankheiten treibt die Nachfrage nach Frischhaltefolien voran

Lebensmittelbedingte Krankheiten, die oft durch bakterielle Kontamination verursacht werden, sind weltweit zu einem wachsenden Problem geworden, was die Bedeutung eines sicheren Umgangs und einer sicheren Lagerung von Lebensmitteln unterstreicht. Frischhaltefolie spielt in diesem Prozess eine entscheidende Rolle, da sie eine Schutzbarriere bietet, die das Risiko einer Kontamination während der Lagerung und des Transports von Lebensmitteln minimiert.

Da das Bewusstsein für Lebensmittelsicherheit weiter zunimmt, verlangen die Verbraucher zunehmend nach sauberen, zuverlässigen Verpackungslösungen für ihre Lebensmittel. Frischhaltefolie ist weithin für ihre Wirksamkeit beim Schutz von Lebensmitteln vor Verunreinigungen bekannt, was sie zu einem unverzichtbaren Werkzeug sowohl für Verbraucher als auch für Fachleute der Lebensmittelindustrie macht.

Die zunehmende Beliebtheit von verzehrfertigen Lebensmitteln, die anfälliger für Kontaminationen sind, hat den Bedarf an sicheren, hygienischen Verpackungen weiter beschleunigt. Frischhaltefolie sorgt dafür, dass Lebensmittel frisch und geschützt bleiben, und erfüllt damit die wachsende Nachfrage nach Sicherheit und Convenience im Lebensmittelbereich.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht für Frischhaltefolien

Der globale Markt für Frischhaltefolien verzeichnete zwischen 2020 und 2024 eine CAGR von 2,3 %.

Der Marktwert erreichte im Jahr 2024 1.331,2 Mio. USD, was auf ein positives Wachstum hindeutet.

Die Lebensmittelindustrie in den USA bietet erhebliche Wachstumschancen mit einer erwarteten CAGR von 3,4 % im Prognosezeitraum.

Der indische Markt für Frischhaltefolien wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 5,2 % wachsen.

Es wird erwartet, dass Polyethylen mit einem Marktanteil von 55,3 % das Materialsegment anführen wird.

Lebensmittelverpackungen werden den Endverbrauchersektor dominieren und bis 2035 einen Marktanteil von 64,6 % ausmachen.

Wichtige Treiber, die das Wachstum des Marktes für Frischhaltefolien vorantreiben

1. Steigende Nachfrage nach Lebensmittelkonservierung: Frischhaltefolien werden in der Lebensmittelindustrie häufig verwendet, um die Haltbarkeit verderblicher Waren zu verlängern. Der zunehmende Fokus auf Lebensmittelkonservierung und Abfallreduzierung steigert die Nachfrage nach Frischhaltefolien in Verpackungen und Lagerung.

2. Bequemlichkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit: Die wachsende Präferenz für bequeme, einfach zu bedienende Verpackungslösungen in Haushalten und in der Gastronomie hat zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach Frischhaltefolien geführt. Ihre Flexibilität, ihre Fähigkeit, verschiedene Produkte zu verpacken, und ihr einfacher Anwendungsprozess tragen zu ihrer Beliebtheit bei.

3. Wachstum des E-Commerce-Sektors: Der expandierende E-Commerce-Markt, insbesondere im Bereich der Lebensmittellieferung und des Online-Lebensmitteleinkaufs, treibt die Nachfrage nach Frischhaltefolien an, da sie in großem Umfang zum Verpacken und Schützen von Produkten während des Versands und der Lagerung verwendet werden.

4. Nachhaltigkeitstrends und umweltfreundliche Alternativen: Da sich die Welt auf nachhaltige Praktiken umstellt, steigt die Nachfrage nach biologisch abbaubaren, recycelbaren und umweltfreundlichen Frischhaltefolien. Die Hersteller führen Innovationen ein, um dieser Nachfrage gerecht zu werden und das Marktwachstum voranzutreiben.

5. Zunahme des Konsums von verarbeiteten und verpackten Lebensmitteln: Mit der wachsenden Weltbevölkerung und dem sich ändernden Lebensstil der Verbraucher steigt der Verbrauch von verarbeiteten und verpackten Lebensmitteln sprunghaft an. Dieser Trend treibt die Nachfrage nach Frischhaltefolien an, die zum Verpacken und Konservieren von Lebensmitteln für den Einzelhandel verwendet werden.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Hauptakteure im Bereich der Frischhaltefolie entwickeln und bringen neue Waren auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für Frischhaltefolien

Berry Global hat im November 2023 eine neue Version seiner Omni® Xtra Frischhaltefolie aus Polyethylen vorgestellt. Es handelt sich um einen PVC-Frischhaltefolienersatz, der hauptsächlich für Frischeanwendungen verwendet wird.

Wrapmaster hat im April 2023 eine neue kompostierbare Frischhaltefolie auf den Markt gebracht, die in einem Komposter für Lebensmittelabfälle entsorgt und sowohl in Wohn- als auch in Industrieumgebungen kompostiert werden kann. Die Frischhaltefolien von Wrapmaster sind bekannt für ihre überlegene Qualität und Langlebigkeit.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Frischhaltefolien

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A

Kalan SAS

Feine Vantage Limitiert

Wrapmaster

Rotofresh - Rotochef s.r.l.

Manuli Stretch S.p.A.

Klöckner Pentaplast

Prowrap Gruppe (Wrapex Limited)

3M Unternehmen

Benkai Co., Ltd

Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD

Anker-Verpackung

Anhui Jumei Biologische Technologie Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Marktsegmentierung für Frischhaltefolien

Nach Materialtyp:

In Bezug auf die Materialart umfassen die Frischhaltefolien Polyethylen (PE), biaxial orientiertes Polypropylen (BOPP), Polyvinylchlorid (PVC), Polyvinylidenchlorid (PVDC) und andere

Nach Dicke:

In Bezug auf die Dicke wird die Frischhaltefolie in bis zu 9 Mikrometer, 9 bis 12 Mikrometer und über 12 Mikrometer segmentiert.

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den Endverbrauchern in der Frischhaltefolie gehören Lebensmittelverpackungen, Getränkeverpackungen, Verpackungen für Kosmetik- und Körperpflegeprodukte sowie pharmazeutische Verpackungen.

Nach Region:

Abgedeckt werden die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas.

