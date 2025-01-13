Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market to Surge to USD 6.87 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.21% - SNS Insider

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Growth Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence and Technological Advancements in Treatment Devices

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy market size was estimated at USD 4.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Growth is Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence and Technological AdvancementsThe Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) market is witnessing rapid expansion owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular conditions, especially heart failure, alongside ongoing technological improvements in device functionalities. Due to cardiovascular diseases impacting a large segment of the worldwide population, with more than 620 million individuals experiencing heart-related problems in 2023, the need for efficient treatment options such as CRT devices is rising. Devices like pacemakers and ICDs are evolving with enhanced features including longer battery life, smaller sizes, and remote monitoring options, leading to wider acceptance. Moreover, the increasing elderly demographic, particularly in advanced areas, enhances market growth since older individuals are more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases. (EPIQ Ultrasound Systems, IntelliVue X3 Monitor)• Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Aplio i900 CRT Imaging, Vantage Galan 3T MRI)• Hitachi, Ltd. (Arietta Diagnostic Ultrasound, AIRIS Light MRI)• Cook Medical (CRT Guidewires, Vascular CRT Support Catheters)• Sorin Group (LivaNova) (ESPRIT CRT-P, Solo Smart Valve)• Shree Pacetronix Ltd. (SIRO CRT-P, SYNC CRT Pacemaker)• Zoll Medical Corporation (LifeVest Wearable CRT Monitor, ResQCPR Systems)• Cardiac Science Corporation (Powerheart AED G3 CRT Monitoring, HeartStart AED)• Nihon Kohden Corporation (Cardiofax Systems, Remote Patient Monitors for CRT)• Edwards Lifesciences (Sapien Valve CRT Adjunct, CardioMEMS HF Monitoring)• Ecolab Inc. (Healthcare Division) (Advanced CRT Catheter Cleaning Systems, Infection Control Products for CRT Implants)Segment AnalysisBy productIn 2023, the CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D) segment dominated the cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market, accounting for over 75% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of CRT-D devices in managing heart failure patients, as they provide both resynchronization and defibrillation. However, the CRT-P (pacemaker) segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate, projected to increase by more than 6% annually during the forecast period. This growth is driven by an aging global population and the rising prevalence of heart conditions, as well as advancements made by key market players.By End UseIn 2023, the hospital segment dominated the cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market, with 55% of the market share. Hospitals are the main locations for implanting CRT devices because of their specialized surgical facilities. For instance, Aster Hospital in the UAE cared for a 61-year-old individual suffering from severe heart failure by placing a CRT-D device to control frequent perilous heart rhythms.The cardiac center segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with a 7.16% CAGR. This expansion is fueled by the increasing amount of cardiac specialty centers and the rising incidence of heart illnesses. As reported by the CDC, around 6.7 million adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with heart failure by September 2024, increasing the need for specialized cardiac services.Need any customization research on Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4888 Key Market Segmentsby Product• CRT-Defibrillator• CRT-Pacemakerby End-use• Hospital• Cardiac Center• OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the cardiac resynchronization therapy market, representing 51% market share. This dominance is attributed to factors such as a growing elderly population, increased regulatory approvals, and heightened awareness of cardiovascular devices. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher disposable incomes, and the presence of major medical device companies introducing innovations like smaller devices and longer battery life.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by the expansion of healthcare facilities, an aging population, improved economic conditions, and a rising prevalence of heart diseases. In July 2024, Boston Scientific's digital innovation expanded the accessibility of cardiac care, bridging the gap between patients in South Africa and those in the remote Azores Islands.• In July 2024, Edwards Lifesciences announced new investments, underscoring the company's commitment to enhancing patient care through structural heart innovation, addressing critical unmet needs, and supporting long-term sustainable growth. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market by Product8. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market by End-use9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. Conclusion

