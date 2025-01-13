TikTok Lawsuit Will Proceed in Lancaster County District Court

On January 10, 2025, District Court Judge Lori A. Maret of Lancaster Court denied TikTok’s Motion to Dismiss, ruling in favor of the State of Nebraska. Judge Maret found that the District Court of Lancaster County has jurisdiction over TikTok and that the case can proceed. Unless TikTok seeks to appeal the order, the lawsuit will proceed in the District Court of Lancaster County.

“We have filed this lawsuit to hold TikTok accountable for deceiving Nebraska parents and children and for the harm TikTok’s deception has caused,” said Attorney General Mike Hilgers. “We are grateful to the Court for allowing this lawsuit to proceed so that our Office can continue to fight for Nebraskans and protect them from exploitative companies that would do them harm.”

Judge Maret heard arguments on TikTok’s Motion to Dismiss on October 23, 2024. TikTok was represented by attorneys from two large national law firms. Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Assistant Attorney General Colin Snider appeared on behalf of Nebraska.