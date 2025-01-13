Europe SGLT2 Inhibitors Market to Attain US$ 7,629.79 Million by 2032 Expanding at a 6.7% CAGR

Europe SGLT2 Inhibitors Market

The growing intake of alcohol amongst consumers is driving the Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market.

Surge in side effects such as hypertension and diabetes are pushing the market ahead” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐆𝐋𝐓2 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐆𝐋𝐓2 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 4,241.98 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023, 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 7,629.79 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:SGLT2 inhibitors are a type of oral prescription medicine normally prescribed for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD). They assist in retaining the glomeruli healthy and lessen the urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR), a marker of kidney injury. The majority of SGLT2 inhibitors have been displayed in clinical trials to also assist in lessening the probability of heart attack, stroke, and/or heart failure flare-ups.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Initially, SGLT2 inhibitors were advanced to assist people residing with type 2 diabetes in handling their blood glucose levels. Recently, clinical trial statistics displayed these medicines were also of assistance in enhancing kidney and heart well-being for people with CKD or heart failure in spite of not having diabetes. The growing existence of diabetes caused a notable usage of SGLT2 inhibitors for the cure of type 2 diabetes, impacting the Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market demand favourably.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market size was valued at USD 4,241.98 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 7,629.79 million by 2032.• The growing load of detrimental illnesses fuels the need for SGLT2 inhibitors in Europe.• The market segmentation is primarily based on indication, drug, distribution channel, and country.• The study provides market insights into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, and the rest of Europe.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market is portrayed by aggressiveness. Spearheading market contenders fund massively in research and development to augment their product lines which drives the market growth. Market contenders are also shouldering an assortment of tactical ventures to augment their footprint, covering the region with crucial market advancements such as contemporary product instigations, mergers and acquisitions, elevated funding, and associations with other firms.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• AstraZeneca• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company• Eli Lilly and Company• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Novo Nordisk• Sanofi• Pfizer Inc.𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:• In May 2024, Lexicon declared its scheme to reintroduce its New Drug Application (NDA) for Zynquista to the FDA by mid-2024, succeeding a failed attempt to acquire acceptance for type 1 diabetes in 2019.• In March 2024, Novo Nordisk declared its plan to look for administrative consent for augmented Ozempic labels in the US and EU in 2024.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Rising Urbanization: The escalating urbanization has caused elevated subjection to strain, contamination, and reduced physical exercise, which has contributed to elements such as detrimental illnesses fueling the Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market growth. Specific occupations also involve subjection to detrimental materials and elevated strain levels, thereby escalating the susceptibility to detrimental illnesses.Growing Elderly Population: The population of England and Wales with Census 2021 signifies an elevated aggregate of persons in age categories. Over 11 million people, reckoning for 18.6% of the absolute population, were around 65 years and above, contrasted to 16.4% in 2011.Increasing Government Initiatives: European governments are applying several estimates, such as offering allotment for diabetes medicines, enhancing the healthcare approach, and highlighting prohibitive care. These schemes assist improve diabetes care and handling which could cause extensive acquisition of SGLT2 inhibitors.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Germany is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The country’s robust growth is due to the National Health Service in the country, which has a robust framework and substantial availability, easing the extensive obtainability of progressive diabetes cures such as SGLT2 inhibitors.The UK accounted for the largest share of the Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market in 2023. This is primarily because of the existence of the spearheading pharmaceutical firms and continuing research and development ventures that have braced the obtainability and acquisition of SGLT2 inhibitors in the country.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:By Indication Outlook• Cardiovascular• Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)• Type 2 Diabetes• OthersBy Drug Outlook• Farxiga (Dapagliflozin)• Inpefa (Sotagliflozin)• Invokana (Canagliflozin)• Jardiance (Empagliflozin)• Qtern (Dapagliflozin/Saxagliptin)• Other SGLT2 InhibitorsBy Distribution Channel Outlook• Hospital Pharmacies• Online Pharmacies• Retail PharmaciesBy Country Outlook• Germany• France• UK• Italy• Spain• Netherlands• Russia• Rest of Europe𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market?The market size was valued at USD 4,241.98 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 7,629.79 million by 2032.What does the Europe SGLT2 inhibitors market cover?The market covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.What are the segments covered by the market?The market covers segments such as by indication, drug, distribution channel, and country.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during 2024–2032.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐆𝐋𝐓2 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐆𝐋𝐓2 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐲 2023-2032 | 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐙𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐚, 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥-𝐌𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐛𝐛 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market:Medical Device Engineering Market:.Patient Support Technology Market:Gastrointestinal Products Market:Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.