Air Methods Appoints Robert Hamilton as New CEO

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, LLC (the “Company”) announced today that JaeLynn Williams, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, has resigned effective immediately, citing personal reasons.

Ms. Williams remarked, “After successfully leading the Company through a challenging period and achieving significant growth, I have decided that now is the right time for me to pursue new opportunities and challenges.”

Jeff Moore, chairman of Air Methods’ Board of Directors, stated, “JaeLynn has been instrumental in assembling our industry-leading executive team, provided steady leadership during the Company’s restructuring in 2023, and, over the past year, has led a meaningful strengthening of our business and improvement in its results of operations. We appreciate JaeLynn’s work and commitment to Air Methods and its mission over the last six years and wish her the best in her future endeavors.” Ms. Williams’ departure is not due to any disagreement with the Company or the Board regarding its operating performance, financial results, accounting principles, practices or financial statement disclosures.

The Company also announced today that the Board has appointed Robert Hamilton, a longtime aviation executive, as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board, effective January 13, 2025. Ms. Williams has agreed to serve as consultant to the Company for six months and will work with Mr. Hamilton during that time to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Mr. Hamilton is a senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in Part 135 operations. Mr. Hamilton spent eight years at Air Methods, serving in several leadership roles, including overseeing all hospital-based programs in the Eastern United States. He then spent more than a decade as a senior leader at Global Medical Response, and most recently, served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Wheels Up, where he was responsible for overseeing Flight Control, Mission Planning, Member Services and Enterprise Operations Management.

Mr. Moore continued, “The Board welcomes Rob to Air Methods and looks forward to working closely with him as we continue to strengthen and expand our operations, serving the needs of our patients and partners across the country. We have significant opportunities for growth ahead, and we are confident Rob’s experience and deep industry expertise make him the ideal leader to guide Air Methods in the years ahead."

On his appointment, Mr. Hamilton commented, "It's an honor to rejoin Air Methods, an organization I have long admired and respected. I am drawn to Air Methods because of its industry-leading clinical quality and its mission to serve over one hundred thousand patients annually. I am excited to get to work and partner with the outstanding leadership team to drive the Company to additional growth and success."

About Air Methods:

Air Methods, LLC, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is the nation’s leading air ambulance operator, operating over 450 aircraft in 48 states and providing industry leading safety and clinical care. For more information, visit airmethods.com.

