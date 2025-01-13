Maris-Tech Strengthens its U.S. Presence with a Strategic Appointment

Nir Ben Moshe was Appointed as North America Regional Operations Manager

Rehovot, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based edge computing technology, today announced that it has appointed Nir Ben Moshe as the Company’s North America Regional Operations Manager. This strategic move demonstrates the Company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the United States.

Mr. Ben Moshe, who serves as a member of the Company's advisory committee, will report directly to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and will lead marketing and sales initiatives across North America. Mr. Ben Moshe will oversee the North American marketing and sales team to meet the Company’s ambitious growth targets, liaise with the team and upper management and explore regional technology and manufacturing regulations to foster compliance and innovation.

Mr. Ben Moshe is a defense and security specialist and a former Director of Directorate of Security for the Defense Establishment (DSDE) at the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Mr. Ben Moshe is an accomplished senior executive who has managed large-scale, highly sensitive national security operations involving hundreds of personnel and significant budgets, devising strategies in a global environment. Mr. Ben Moshe holds a master’s degree in security and diplomacy from Tel Aviv University in Israel.

With a proven track record of success in aligning business goals with market opportunities, Mr. Ben Moshe’s leadership is expected to accelerate Maris-Tech’s growth trajectory in North America.

“This appointment indicates our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our North American partners,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “Nir’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our regional initiatives, strengthening relationships, and adapting to the unique market dynamics in the U.S. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israel technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS) and communication industries worldwide. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/

Investor Relations:

Nir Bussy, CFO

Tel: +972-72-2424022

Nir@maris-tech.com

