Matador Technologies Inc. Announces Completion of Bitcoin Purchase

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of approximately 29 bitcoins for a total purchase price of CAD$4.5 million in cash. The bitcoins were acquired at an average price of USD$96,341 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

This purchase is part of Matador’s long-term strategy to adopt Bitcoin as a foundational asset for its treasury and as the platform for its upcoming digital gold product. By aligning with Bitcoin’s unique properties of security, liquidity, and trust, Matador aims to enhance its capital preservation strategy and ensure its digital gold platform operates on the most secure and stable technology available.

"Bitcoin’s qualities as a decentralized, secure, and widely recognized digital asset align perfectly with our vision of creating a trustworthy gold-backed digital product," said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies. "This acquisition reflects our belief in Bitcoin as a superior store of value and a strategic asset for both our treasury and product development."

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-932-2668

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.