Twin Peaks Reflects on Growth, Innovation and Giving Back in 2024

The award-winning sports lodge experiences strong growth with nine new openings

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2025 begins, Twin Peaks Restaurant celebrates 2024, marked by strong growth, industry accolades and impactful community initiatives. From opening new lodges and expanding franchise partnerships to unveiling innovative menu offerings and supporting charitable causes, the ultimate sports lodge has solidified its place as a leader in the restaurant industry.

Expanding the Twin Peaks Footprint

This past year, Twin Peaks expanded its reach with nine openings across the U.S. and Mexico, including:

Boardman, Ohio

Guadalajara, Mexico

Doral, Florida

Naples, Florida

Fort Mill, South Carolina

Terrell, Texas

Lakeland, Florida

McKinney, Texas

Reno, Nevada



The brand also signed four new franchise area development agreements, adding a total of 24 new lodges to Twin Peaks’ pipeline in the following areas:

Greater Philadelphia

Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado

Charleston, South Carolina

Savannah, Georgia

Mobile, Alabama

Florida Panhandle

North Dakota

South Dakota

Billings, Montana



Raising the Bar with Culinary Innovations

Twin Peaks introduced several new menu rollouts, including reeling in new scratch-made seafood dishes, a refreshed margarita menu, five new mixed shots, 15 new cocktails, four new wines, 12 new tequilas, bourbons and rums, and bold game-day flavors all designed to elevate the guest experience.

Recognized Excellence

The brand’s achievements were acknowledged with prestigious industry accolades, including:

GuestXM – Voice of Customer

Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report – Twin Peaks ranked 101

Franchise Times’ Franchise 400 – Twin Peaks ranked 142

Dallas Business Journal 2024 - C-Suite Leaders Award – CEO Joe Hummel recognized for his leadership

Flavor & The Menu Award – Flavor Trailblazer

Flavor & The Menu Award - Spicy Meatball Skillet

Nation’s Restaurant News – Top 500

Franchising.com – Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools

Franchise Times Fast and Serious – Smartest Growing Franchises

Key Executives – Top 25 CEOs of Dallas

Making an Impact

In addition to its operational success, Twin Peaks remained steadfast in its commitment to giving back. Highlights from 2024 include:

Tunnel to Towers Foundation – A major Memorial Day initiative, Q3 awareness campaign and the annual golf tournament raised funds to support veterans, first responders and their families. To date, Twin Peaks’ contributions to the foundation have exceeded $535,000.

– A major Memorial Day initiative, Q3 awareness campaign and the annual golf tournament raised funds to support veterans, first responders and their families. To date, Twin Peaks’ contributions to the foundation have exceeded $535,000. Miss Twin Peaks Competition – Lacy of Fort Myers was named Miss Twin Peaks 2024, and the brand celebrated the “Sisterhood of the Plaid,” including assembling supplies to contribute to a Dallas-based domestic violence shelter.

Looking Ahead in 2025:

More robust growth is expected in 2025, ready to propel the brand to new heights. More than ten new restaurants are planned to open by the end of the year.

“2024 was a testament to the strength of the Twin Peaks brand and the passion of our franchise partners, team members, and loyal guests,” said Joe Hummel, CEO of Twin Peaks. “From expanding our footprint to launching innovative menus and receiving industry accolades, we are proud of what we were able to accomplish last year. In 2025, we will remain focused on delivering exceptional experiences, fostering community and building on the strong momentum we generated in 2024.”

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks 115 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by Twin Restaurant Holdings Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its initial Form 10 and reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

# # #

Contact:

Betsy DeMik, Champion

(972) 930-9933;

bdemik@championmgt.com

Attachment

Twin Peaks Terrell Twin Peaks Restaurant

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.