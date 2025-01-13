LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Marcus Alexander to Linsco Channel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Marcus S. Alexander, CPFA®, MBA, has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Alexander Wealth Solutions. He reported serving approximately $340 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Merrill Lynch. He will serve clients from LPL’s newest Linsco office in Newport Beach, Calif.

A native of Wimbledon, England, Alexander graduated from Loughborough University before moving to the States to earn his MBA from Duke University. As a well-educated businessman with great charisma and a knack for building relationships, Alexander was once told he should be a talk show host, but he chose to channel that energy into the world of investing.

“My passion is working with business owners, families and retirees to help guide them toward more secure financial futures,” said Alexander, a highly global and cultured thinker who has lived in Singapore, Boston and across the U.S. “I thoroughly enjoy investment planning and connecting with each client on a personal level to understand their specific goals, needs and dreams so that I can deliver results.”

Alexander’s search for greater autonomy and the ability to lean into his entrepreneurial spirit led him to Linsco by LPL Financial.

Why he made the move to LPL

“LPL’s dedication to independence, flexibility and mutually beneficial business relationships is what drew me to the firm,” Alexander said. “I’m excited to be part of an organization that equips me with the strategic resources and support necessary to develop a thriving advisory practice and deliver enhanced experiences to my clients.”

With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team and other dedicated consultants. This dynamic relationship gives advisors the ability to outsource things like real estate, technology, operations support and payroll so they can focus on what matters most: taking care of their clients.

“This move allows me to provide my clients with the resources of a large firm while also maintaining the independence and flexibility to run my business the way I want," Alexander said. "Linsco is a perfect fit for me. I’m able to delegate to the strong team behind me while I’m out in the field meeting people and having important conversations with clients.”

Outside of work, Alexander has been an enthusiastic runner since his youth, having set several British age records in the 1500-meter and 3000-meter categories and competed in the IRONMAN 70.3 world championships, as well as the Boston Marathon. He’s an avid Duke Blue Devils college basketball fan and enjoys reading about science and astrophysics.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Marcus to the Linsco community, and we’re committed to being his long-term partner throughout the life cycle of his practice. At LPL, we provide financial advisors with the freedom to operate on their own terms, and innovative technology, comprehensive resources and strategic business solutions to help them deliver personalized advice and exceptional service experiences.”

