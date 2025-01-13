Round Table Pizza to Provide Free Pizza to First Responders in Los Angeles

California-Born Pizza Brand to Serve Up Free Personal Cheese Pizzas at Los Angeles Area Locations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza , a California-born pizza brand owned by FAT Brands Inc., is showing its support for first responders fighting the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Now through Thursday, Jan. 16, first responders can visit any of the chain’s 50 plus Los Angeles area restaurants and receive a free Personal Cheese Pizza.

“We are incredibly grateful to the first responders who have been working day and night to fight the fires,” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing for Round Table Pizza. “We look forward to welcoming first responders to our stores and personally thanking them for their efforts and dedication to Los Angeles – a city that means so much to the Round Table Pizza brand.”

For more information or to find a Round Table Pizza location in the Los Angeles area, visit www.roundtablepizza.com

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Round Table Pizza

About Round Table Pizza Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com .

