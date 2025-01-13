Naval Québec is getting ready to do business in Finland and in the United States

LÉVIS, Québec, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naval Québec announces two trade missions for the spring of 2025. First, and for the first time in its history, Naval Québec will lead a business delegation to the United States, our main trading partner. The mission will take place from April 28 to May 2, 2025, starting in Maine, passing through New England, New York and Pennsylvania, and ending in Washington D.C.

Participants will have the opportunity to make industrial visits, meet with key shipbuilding industry principals on the U.S. East Coast, conduct B2B activities, and build relationships with local government. This includes stops at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Philly Shipyard and General Dynamics.

A webinar is scheduled for January 23, 2025 at noon (EST) to explain to interested companies the process and the many benefits of being part of a Naval Québec-led delegation to the United States.

Click here to register for the webinar: Mission 2025 to the USA

And a trip back to Finland

Naval Québec will return to Finland from May 19 to 23, 2025. In collaboration with key partners such as Business Finland, Davie, CMISA and Finnish Marine Industries, participants in this mission will have access to major companies, including a visit of the Helsinki Shipyard. A series of networking activities with the Finnish ecosystem are planned, all based on a program tailored to the expectations of the participants and building on the experience of Naval Québec's previous visit to this country in 2024.

In the current geopolitical context, this Nordic country, with which we have much in common, has world-renowned expertise in the construction of polar icebreakers. A webinar will be held on January 21, 2025 at noon (EST) to present the itinerary and preliminary schedule to interested companies.

Click here to register for the webinar: Mission 2025 to Finland

All the ingredients are in place to strengthen our ties with these key markets for the Quebec and Canadian shipbuilding supply chain. Although conducted under the umbrella of Naval Québec, the missions to the United States and Finland are not reserved exclusively for Québec companies. Interested companies from across Canada will be able to benefit from the expertise that Naval Québec has acquired over the years in organizing this type of activity.

About Naval Québec

Naval Québec proudly represents the interests of more than 1,000 companies and organizations throughout the Quebec shipbuilding supply chain. Its mission is to promote the growth and competitiveness of companies in Quebec's shipbuilding industry, particularly in the areas of shipbuilding, maintenance, technological innovation and marine energy.

Through its extensive network of local, national and international partners, Naval Québec works to strengthen Quebec's position on the world stage in terms of sustainable maritime development and naval defense. Through its actions, Naval Québec promotes cooperation and innovation in a variety of fields related to the naval industry.

For more information and registration

Pierre Drapeau

Naval Québec – President and Chief Executive Officer

418 456-6385

pdrapeau@navalquebec.ca

Michel Desmeules

Naval Québec – Head of Communications

418 255-8861

mdesmeules@navalquebec.ca

Jimmy Jolicoeur

Naval Québec – Public Relations

418 573-8105

jjolicoeur@goimago.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.