Zehnder’s Snowfest Returns January 29 - February 2, 2025

A Winter Burst of Delight for the Entire Family

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s almost that time of year again to enjoy a blast of winter fun at the 34th annual Zehnder’s Snowfest in the Bavarian-themed village of Frankenmuth, just 90 miles north of Detroit. From January 29 to February 2, 2025, larger-than-life two-ton snow sculptures, artistic carved ice masterpieces, plenty of kid-designed activities and a variety of live music will keep visitors entertained. Fireworks will light up the winter sky on Saturday, February 1.

“Our team at Zehnder’s is joined by several Frankenmuth city and civic businesses,” said Zehnder’s chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. “We have been proud to bring Snowfest to Michigan and look forward to welcoming our guests once again.”

Icy Traditions

Once again, multi-award winner Greg Butauski, founder of Rock on Ice, will be creating a multi-block ice carving exhibition featuring an interactive arcade game theme.

Snow Shows

Big snow will be on tap with teams for World Class Double and Single block snow sculpting, a State of Michigan snow sculpting competition, and a high school snow sculpting competition. Visitors can watch teams from start to finish over a few days of timed events.

Warm Music

When the chill is on, festivalgoers can stop in at the Warming Tent for food and beverages with a stage offering live music including the Halsey Old Timers, Shiatown, Stone Street Revival, Swift Brothers, The Rock Show, The Saucecats and the U.S. 338th Army Band. WKCQ will offer line dancing on Friday night, January 30. The “All Things Chocolate Baking Contest” takes place on Wednesday, January 29 with door prizes, food samples, demonstrations, and complimentary recipe books.

Kids Play

The Children’s Play area next to Toyberg on South Main Street will offer a free petting zoo and pony rides ($3 fee), plus a free carousel. Activities are planned for January 31, February 1 and 2.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their skates on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to take a spin on the Frankenmuth Ice Rink located at Edwin L. Zehnder Park. Visitors can stop by Frankenmuth River Place shops on Friday, January 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or Saturday, and February 1 and 2 at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. for a free Dog Mushing Demonstration. Shorty Creek Sled Dogs, a dedicated dog team from Shelby Township, Michigan, will demonstrate mushing, equipment uses and answer questions. Visitors can test their bowling skills with Frozen Chicken Bowling hosted by the Frankenmuth Jaycees at the Chamber Platz on Saturday, February 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Zehnder’s Snowfest Lunch Show

Join us on January 30th for Dueling Pianos, the featured luncheon entertainment in the Main Dining Room. The fun begins at noon; the cost is $61 per person, including meal, tax, tip, and entertainment. Call 844-602-4873 for reservations.

Enter the annual Snowfest Impressions Contest

Visitors are welcome to bring their cameras for the annual Snowfest Impressions contest. Register online and winning entries can receive a Zehnder’s Splash Village Eat and Sleep Package, an Eat and Play Package at The Fortress championship golf course, and dinner for two at Zehnder’s Restaurant. The contest begins on January 29th.

For a complete Snowfest schedule filled with activities for all ages, concerts, food, fireworks, entertainment and directions, go to https://www.zehnders.com/snowfest/ or Zehnder’s Snowfest on Facebook.

All scheduled outdoor activities and events may be changed due to weather conditions.

About Zehnder’s

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its flagship 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings, and lodging. Follow us at #Zehnder’s or on Facebook.

Contact: John Shelton

Vice President, Marketing

(800) 863-7999, ext. 0434

John.Shelton@zehnders.com

